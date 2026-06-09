Curacao, the tiny nation ready to paint the World Cup blue

“It gets hard and sticky when it dries on a beard”. Brenton Balentien is a recognisable face among Curacao fans, largely because he paints it blue every time they play

The Koningin Julianabrug is a long, blue and yellow bridge, 185 feet above the ground. From there, the view across Willemstad, the capital of Curacao, is postcard-perfect. Anyone can see what makes the tiny Caribbean island – the size of Andorra, and situated less than 40 miles from Venezuela – so special.



To the south lies the town, with its colourful facades, its floating bridge and the sea. Turn to the north, and the Schottegat lagoon highlights the flares of the oil refinery, a symbol of the local economy. To the west, the rocks known as The Three Brothers cast their shadow over Piscadera Bay and symbolise the arid landscape – a breeding ground for cacti and reptiles.



In that direction, the aptly-named ‘Road to the West' winds its way through the 171-square-mile nation. Once you're outside Willemstad, the road is flanked by brightly coloured lottery kiosks and stony paths that lead to beaches and private resorts.

"Who stole our pitch?"

A view of the Queen Juliana Bridge in Willemstad on Curacao (Image credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Regular dockings of huge cruise ships confirm that Curacao is a tourism hotspot: around half a million people visit every year. Yet the island's own local population numbers just 155,000.



This summer, it will become the smallest nation ever to play at a World Cup.

Authorities are said to have spent £1.7 million replacing sand pitches with artificial turf (Image credit: Unknown)

Once you get to Tera Kora in the island's north west, football pitches made of sand and pebbles vie for space with mango and banana trees. Elders laugh as they remember the days when they had to remove small stones embedded in their legs after matches.

Times have changed. In nearby Soto, the authorities are said to have spent £1.7 million replacing the sand with artificial turf. A few miles away in the town of Barber, they had to pay for a second layer after the first was stolen and chopped into hundreds of pieces, rumoured to have been used to patch up private gardens.



“The synthetic surface is safer and helps to improve the overall footballing environment,” explains Ramiro Griffith, who supported the move as president of the Curacao Football Federation (FFK) between 2022 and 2024. “It's ideal for preparing the younger generations, who will have the chance to continue their training in the Netherlands.”



Curacao's past, present and future are inextricably linked to those of a country nearly 5,000 miles away. Originally, it was a stopping-off point for sick Spanish and Portuguese sailors – legend has it that the Portuguese named it the Ilha da Curacao, or ‘the island of healing' – before the Dutch seized it from the Spanish in 1634. The Dutch West India Company made the island a centre of the Atlantic slave trade, before the practice was abolished.

Patrick Kluivert coached Curacao in 2015 (Image credit: VI-Images via Getty Images)

After the Second World War, Curacao became part of the Netherlands Antilles, a group of half a dozen islands that also included Aruba and Bonaire. Its national team reached the final round of Central American qualifying for the 1962 World Cup.



In 2010, however, Curacao finally became a country in its own right and joined FIFA, playing its first international match a year later. There's still a large Dutch influence on various aspects of society on the island, including football.



On a sunny Tuesday afternoon at the Dr Antoine Maduro Stadium in Curacao's capital city, an under-17s friendly game between local clubs Jong Holland and SUBT attracts only a handful of parents. On the immaculate artificial pitch, the youngsters chat in Papiamento.



It is a language once used by slaves, long stigmatised and even banned by the authorities, yet now spoken by the large majority of the population. Sitting alone, Jarrod is watching the match intently.

Curaçao players and fans celebrate World Cup 2026 qualification after a 0-0 draw with Jamaica at the National Stadium in Kingston (Image credit: AFP via Getty Images)

“Training sessions are less frequent and less intense here than in the Netherlands,” explains the head of SUBT's parents' association. “All of the players in our first division have a job or go to school during the day.”



When Jarrod's son finishes high school, he will fly to the Netherlands to study and undergo trials at various clubs, with a view to turning professional. There are said to be around 150,000 people of Curacaoan origin living in the Netherlands.