The Netherlands are the World Cup 2026 dark horses people aren't talking about enough

The Netherlands have been given ‘Outside chance’ status, and that feels like an underestimation

If England are near the top of the list of underachieving footballing nations, then the Netherlands cannot be far behind.

There is a symmetry in their respective trials and tribulations. Each has only one trophy, despite a historic wealth in playing talent. For Charlton, Moore and the World Cup 1966, see van Basten, Gullit and Euro 1988.

Each has suffered multiple Final heartaches. If England fans think they’ve had pain in the last two European Championships, take a moment for supporters of the Oranje, who have lost in all three of the World Cup Finals they’ve reached in 1974, 1978 and 2010.

Buy an A1 version of FourFourTwo's World Cup wall chart HERE!

Large A1 Football Wall Chart with Space for Scores and Predictions: Designed for easy viewing and interaction with room to write results and build predictions

The outsiders

During qualifying, the Netherlands won six and drew two of their eight games, scoring 27 goals and conceding only four (Image credit: Unknown)

There have also been several narrow misses in the semi-finals for both, not to mention the respective embarrassments at failing to qualify for tournaments at all. The last two decades have seen England fail to reach Euro 2008 and the Netherlands somehow contrive to miss both Euro 2016 and the World Cup in 2018.

Yet when it gets to the imminent World Cup, the comparisons abruptly stop. Whilst England has been added to the shortlist of nations capable of lifting the trophy, the Netherlands have at best secured ‘Outside chance’ status.

When the Dutch squad was announced on May 27th by Ronald Koeman, the main reasons for such preemptive categorisation became clear. Yes, 12 years on since his breakthrough World Cup, the Dutch are still relying on an increasingly injury-prone Memphis Depay up front. And yes, you did read it correctly - Wout Weghorst, with just two league goals in 2026 for a desperately poor Ajax team, has still been selected. The loss of Xavi Simons - one of their real bright attacking sparks - is also a huge blow. The group draw has certainly not been kind to Koeman’s side either, pitting them against Japan, Sweden and Tunisia.

However, to play on the old mobile phone advertisement, could the immediate future in North America not just be bright, but Oranje?

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are certainly some reasons for Holland fans to be hopeful that this could be the year in which they finally break that World Cup duck:

A case for the defence