The Netherlands World Cup 2026 squad: Ronald Koeman's latest selection ahead of the World Cup draw

The Netherlands World Cup 2026 squad is shaping up.

The three-times finalists, five times semi-finalists will be hoping World Cup 2026 is the year they can finally get their hands on the coveted trophy.

The Netherlands reached the World Cup final and semi-final in 2010 and 2014 respectively, but missed out on the 2018 tournament, and were eliminated by the eventual champions Argentina in 2022, so will be looking to provide a better picture of themselves in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The Netherlands have had almost a full complement to call upon in recent breaks.

Their backline features some of Europe's most revered defenders in the shape of Virgil van Dijk, Jurrien Timber, Micky van de Ven, Matthijs de Ligt and Nathan Ake, a set of players that cannot be sniffed at at any point.

Manager Ronald Koeman seems to be able to get a tune out of Memphis Depay, too, with the attacker being their all-time top scorer.

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo has a knack for scoring at major tournaments, bagging three times at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and three more times at Euro 2024.

Squad

The Netherlands World Cup 2026 squad: The November selection

GK: Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion)

GK: Robin Roefs (Sunderland)

GK: Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen)

DF: Lutsharel Geertruida (Sunderland)

DF: Jurriën Timber (Arsenal)

DF: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

DF: Nathan Ake (Manchester City)

DF: Matthijs de Ligt (Manchester United)

DF: Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton & Hove Albion)

DF: Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur)

MF: Xavi Simons (Tottenham Hotspur)

MF: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool)

MF: Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City)

MF: Jerdy Schouten (PSV)

MF: Quinten Timber (Feyenoord)

MF: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

MF: Luciano Valente (Feyenoord)

FW: Emanuel Emegha (Strasbourg)

FW: Memphis Depay (Corinthians)

FW: Cody Gakpo (Liverpool)

FW: Noa Lang (Napoli)

FW: Donyell Malen (Aston Villa)

FW: Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth)

Fixtures and results

November 17, 2025: Netherlands 4-0 Lithuania, Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

November 14, 2025: Poland 1–1 Netherlands, Stadion Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland

October 12, 2025: Netherlands 4–0 Finland, Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

October 9, 2025: Malta 0–4 Netherlands, National Stadium, Ta' Qali, Malta

October 7, 2025: Lithuania 2–3 Netherlands, Darius and Girenas Stadium, Kaunas, Lithuania

September 4, 2025: Netherlands 1–1 Poland, De Kuip, Rotterdam, Netherlands

June 10, 2025: Netherlands 8–0 Malta, Euroborg, Groningen, Netherlands

June 7, 2025: Finland 0–2 Netherlands, Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland

March 23, 2025: Spain 3–3 Netherlands (a.e.t., 5–4 pens), Mestalla Stadium, Valencia, Spain

March 20, 2025: Netherlands 2–2 Spain, De Kuip, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Manager

Who is the Netherlands's manager?

Ronald Koeman, Head Coach of the Netherlands (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Netherlands is home to some pioneers of football, and its fair to say Ronald Koeman was one of them during his playing career. He was a defender, but ended his career with over 250 goals for club and country.

This is his second stint in charge of the national team, but will represent just second tournament he has taken charge of after failing to qualify for Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup.

Koeman led Southampton to seventh and sixth placed finishes during his two seasons at the club, and his first season in charge of Everton was enough to see him ranked at no.30 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League managers ever.

Netherlands' Star Player

Who is the Netherlands' star player?

Virgil van Dijk for the Netherlands (Image credit: Getty Images)

He may be undergoing a tough season at club level, but Virgil van Dijk is still an vitally important part of both his club and national teams.

Ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best centre-backs in the world right now, Van Dijk will need to be at his best to help the Netherlands in their second consecutive World Cup appearance.

As the old saying goes, attack wins games, but defence wins titles, and it will certainly be true for the Netherlands should they want to break their World Cup hoodoo.