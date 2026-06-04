How the 1994 FIFA World Cup put the United States on track to host all over again in 2026

It has been 38 years since the United States won the hosting rights for the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

This decision caused plenty of controversy: the USA hadn't played in a World Cup since 1950. And unlike fellow bidders Brazil and Morocco, soccer wasn't the number one sport in the country. It was barely a footnote.

But FIFA saw the potential to tap into the biggest sports consumer market in the world and set the path for soccer's rise to relevance in the USA.

The 1994 World Cup kickstarted soccer's ascent to popularity in the USA

The 1994 World Cup (Image credit: PA)

Their gamble proved correct: 32 years later, the 1994 edition is still the most financially successful World Cup ever with overall attendance of 3,587,538 and an average attendance of 68,991 per game.

Back in 1994, soccer ranked as America's 67th-favourite sport, behind tractor pulling. 71% of Americans didn't know the World Cup was coming to their country, whilst 29% didn't care. Fast-forward to today, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a department store, supermarket or restaurant that isn't actively promoting the 2026 World Cup.

MLS is the legacy of the 1994 World Cup