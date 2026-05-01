JULES BREACH: The USA knows how to put on a sporting event and the World Cup is the biggest of them all and there will be no escaping the crazy, gripping, emotional entertainment this summer
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By Jules Breach published
The TV presenter shares her excitement for how the World Cup will be embraced Stateside
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The countdown to the biggest World Cup ever is on. A record number of nations will fight for the trophy this summer as the USA, Canada and Mexico host the first 48-team edition.