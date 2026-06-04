How to watch Christian Pulisic at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

“The LeBron James of soccer,” or Christian Pulisic as he is more commonly known, is expected to star for the United States at this summer’s FIFA World Cup. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch his every touch of the ball.

Pulisic was seen as a potential first global star of US football when he broke through at Borussia Dortmund back in 2015.

While his career hasn’t quite reached superstardom, he remains the shining light for Mauricio Pochettino's side, and anything they achieve at the World Cup will likely revolve around him.

Read on as we show you how to watch Christian Pulisic at the 2026 World Cup.

Watch Christian Pulisic for FREE

The World Cup is free to watch in multiple countries across the globe. Some of our favourites include BBC / ITV (UK), SBS (Australia), RTE / Virgin Media Play (Ireland).

Christian Pulisic's opening game for the USA against Paraguay is also available for free in the US on Tubi and Canada on CTV2.

🌎 Those abroad this World Cup can use Norton VPN to unlock their free stream from anywhere.

Christian Pulisic: World Cup Fixtures

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Match Kick-Off Free Stream Saturday 13 June USA vs Paraguay 2am BST / 9pm ET (Friday) Tubi (US) / BBC (UK) / SBS (AUS) Friday 19 June USA vs Australia 8pm BST / 3pm ET BBC (UK) / SBS (AUS) Friday 26 June Turkiye vs USA 3am BST / 10pm ET (Thursday) ITV (UK) / SBS (AUS)

Watch Christian Pulisic from anywhere

Away from home this summer and want to watch Christian Pulisic in action? All you need is a VPN, a handy piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

This World Cup, we are recommending Norton VPN:

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Watch Christian Pulisic at the World Cup 2026 in the UK

World Cup coverage is on ITV and BBC in the UK.

Pulisic's opening two games against Paraguay and Australia will be on BBC while ITV will broadcast his final group game against Turkiye.

Watch Christian Pulisic at the World Cup 2026 in the US

In the US, Fox will broadcast every USA game that Christian Pulisic will feature in.

The best way to access the Fox channel is via their streaming service, Fox One (3-days free).

You can also broadcast the opening game against Paraguay for free on Tubi.

Watch Christian Pulisic at the World Cup 2026 in Australia

In Australia, you can watch every game Christian Pulisic will feature in for the USA on SBS On Demand, it's free.