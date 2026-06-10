How to watch England vs Costa Rica for FREE: Live streams and TV channels as the Three Lions play final World Cup warm-up game

Watch England vs Costa Rica for FREE as the Three Lions play their final warm-up friendly clash in the US ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

England vs Costa Rica: key information • Date: Wednesday 10 June 2026 • Kick-off time: 9:00pm GMT / 5:00pm ET • Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Florida • FREE STREAM: ITVX (UK) • TV and streaming: ITV (UK), Fox Sports 2 (USA) • Watch from anywhere: Get up to 75% off NordVPN

England were less than convincing in their last outing in the US, narrowly beating New Zealand 1-0 on Saturday evening.

Costa Rica are expected to pose the same threat level as the two teams meet in Florida for the Three Lions' final friendly before next week's opening game at the World Cup v Croatia.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch England vs Costa Rica online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch England vs Costa Rica for FREE in the UK

England vs Costa Rica will be shown live in the UK on ITV1.

If you'd prefer to stream it, you can! It will be available on ITVX and all you need is a login. Kick-off is at 9:00pm GMT.

England vs Costa Rica free live stream Online viewers will find the game on ITVX and simple registration is all that's needed to tune in. You will also need a valid TV license.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch England vs Costa Rica from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game and your streaming access is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

Our expert office-mates over at Tom's Guide test hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.