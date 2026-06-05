How to watch Spain vs England for FREE: Live stream details for Lionesses' HUGE World Cup qualifier

Watch Spain vs England as the back-to-back European champions continue their World Cup qualifying campaign, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

Spain vs England key information • Date: Friday, 5 June 2026 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET • Venue: Estadi Municipal de Son Moix, Mallorca, Spain • FREE Stream: ITV (UK) / RTVE Play (Spain) • Watch from anywhere: NordVPN (up to 75% off)

England continue their World Cup 2027 qualification campaign, facing Spain away from home in their penultimate match.

The Lionesses have beaten Ukraine, secured home-and-away victories over Iceland, and defeated Spain at Wembley to take control of Group A3.

With only one automatic qualification spot up for grabs, the European champions know this is their toughest test yet and need to get something from this match to consolodate their position at the top of the table.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Spain vs England online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Spain vs England for FREE in the UK and Spain

Spain vs England will be broadcast live in the UK by public broadcaster, ITV.

Coverage is live on ITV4, with a Spain vs England free live stream on the ITVX streaming service.

Alternatively, Spanish viewers can stream the game for free on RTVE Play.

Abroad for the game? You need a VPN — we recommend NordVPN (75% off).

Watch Spain vs England from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Spain vs England. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

How to watch Spain vs England in the US

In the US, Spain vs England will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. You will need a cord-cutting subscription to access this with our favourites being YouTube TV, Sling or Fubo.

Visiting the US from the UK or Spain? Use NordVPN to unlock your free stream.

Spain vs England: preview

England have made a perfect start to their qualifying campaign, winning all four of their opening matches.

The most recent international window saw the Lionesses claim an impressive 1-0 victory over Spain at Wembley, before edging past Iceland 1-0 in a cagey affair in Reykjavik.

In the previous window, Sarina Wiegman’s side thrashed Ukraine 6-1 in Turkey before beating Iceland 2-0 at the City Ground in Nottingham.

Those four victories have left England top of Group A3, but they now face their toughest challenge yet – taking on the world champions away from home.

With only the group winners guaranteed automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil, there is little margin for error. However, as a League A nation, England are at least guaranteed a play-off place.

The recent history between England and Spain adds even more intrigue to the fixture. The Lionesses defeated Spain on penalties in the Euro 2025 final to secure back-to-back European titles, but it was Spain who triumphed on the biggest stage of all, beating England in the 2023 World Cup final in Australia.

Despite England’s success at European level, they are currently ranked fourth in the world, while reigning world champions Spain sit top of the FIFA rankings.

England’s victory over Spain at Wembley means the Lionesses currently lead one of the toughest qualifying groups. However, the two sides are level on goal difference, meaning the winner of this match will move clear at the top – making it a crucial tie in the race for qualification.

Just one match against Ukraine, taking place at Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium, will remain of England's campaign following the tie in Mallorca.

Manchester United's Ella Toone is back in Sarina Wiegman's squad after missing the qualifiers earlier in the year with a hip issue.

This is no doubt the most important match of their qualification campaign.

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FourFourTwo's prediction

Spain 3-1 England

It will be Spain without the S for The Lionesses in Mallorca.