How to watch Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham will be key for England this summer

If England are to go all the way at the 2026 World Cup this summer and end 60 years of hurt, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham will surely play a major role. Captain Kane is the Three Lions' talisman and primary source of goals, while Real Madrid superstar Bellingham is capable of producing match-winning moments at any time. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch their every touch of the ball.

Fresh from a record-breaking season with Bayern Munich, Kane's next individual target will be to score the three goals he needs to surpass Gary Lineker's England record of 10 at World Cup finals.

Bellingham had a more difficult campaign as Real fell short of the top honours, and while he has not always been head coach Thomas Tuchel's favourite pupil, he showed at Euro 2024 that he can make the difference when it matters.

Read on as we show you how to watch Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham at the 2026 World Cup.

Watch Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham for FREE

The World Cup is free to watch in multiple countries across the globe. Some of our favourites include BBC / ITV (UK), SBS (Australia) and RTE / Virgin Media Play (Ireland).

🌎 Those abroad this World Cup can use Norton VPN to unlock their free stream from anywhere.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham: World Cup Fixtures

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Match Kick-Off Free Stream Wednesday 17 June Croatia vs England 9pm BST / 4pm ET ITV (UK) / SBS (AUS) Tuesday 23 June England vs Ghana 9pm BST / 4pm ET BBC (UK) / SBS (AUS) Saturday 27 June England vs Panama 10pm BST / 5pm ET ITV (UK) / SBS (AUS)

Watch Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham from anywhere

Away from home this summer and want to watch Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham in action? All you need is a VPN, a handy piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

This World Cup, we are recommending Norton VPN:

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Watch Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham at the 2026 World Cup in the UK

World Cup coverage is on ITV and BBC in the UK.

Kane and Bellingham's opening Group L match for England against Croatia will be on ITV, who will also show the final group game against Panama. BBC will broadcast England's second group match against Ghana.

Watch Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham at the 2026 World Cup in the US

In the US, Fox will broadcast every England game that Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are set to feature in.

The best way to access the Fox channel is via their streaming service, Fox One (3-days free).

Watch Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham at the 2026 World Cup in Australia

In Australia, you can watch every game Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are set to feature in for England on SBS On Demand, it's free.