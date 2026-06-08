How to watch France vs Northern Ireland for FREE: Live streams and TV info for Les Blues' final World Cup warm-up game

Watch France vs Northern Ireland today as Les Bleus play their final friendly before heading to the 2026 World Cup, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

A surprise loss at home against the Ivory Coast sent shockwaves across the world as one of the favourites for success at the 2026 World Cup were downed.

Northern Ireland will be hoping for more of the same as they face the star-studded Les Blues line-up in this friendly at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch France vs Northern Ireland online and from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch France vs Northern Ireland for free?

Yes! You can watch France vs Northern Ireland free in the UK on BBC iPlayer and on TF1+ in France.

Remember you will need a TV license and a UK postcode (SE1 7PB) to watch iPlayer.

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Watch France vs Northern Ireland from anywhere

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How to watch France vs Northern Ireland in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch France vs Northern Ireland on BBC Three and via the BBC iPlayer.

Kick-off is at 8.10pm BST on Thursday, 4 June.

Watch France vs Northern Ireland on BBC iPlayer You can watch France vs Northern Ireland on BBC iPlayer. You just need a BBC Online account and boom, you're all set!

Watch France vs Northern Ireland in the US

Fans in the US can watch France vs Northern Ireland on Fox Sports 2, whose streaming service Fox One has a 3-day free trial.

Watch France vs Northern Ireland on Fox Fans in the US can watch France vs Northern Ireland on Fox Sports or streaming service Fox One. Subscriptions start at $19.99/month after a 3-day free trial with every World Cup game also available through the service.

Watch France vs Northern Ireland in Australia

Stan Sport is broadcasting live coverage of France vs Northern Ireland in Australia.

Watch France vs Northern Ireland on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League, Champions League and Europa League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

France vs Northern Ireland: Preview

With their PSG contingent still yet to be integrated, France were downed 2-1 on home soil by the Ivory Coast in their penultimate friendly before the World Cup begins in just over a week's time.

Albeit a heavily rotated squad, with Amad Diallo netting the winner for the African nation, Deschamps is expected to go much stronger as Northern Ireland are next up in Lille this evening.

Les Bleus have faced Northern Ireland on a trio of prior occasions, all of which came before the turn of the millennium, winning all three, scoring nine goals and conceding just one.

SEE ALSO Find out why you should use a VPN to stream football

Northern Ireland will not be at this summer's finals after crashing out in the play-offs against Italy back in March. Michael O'Neill's men were beaten 2-0 on the night, but have been unbeaten since.

A 1-1 draw with Wales preceded a 1-0 win over Guinea just three days ago, as Tom Atcheson scored and was sent off, in a low-key friendly in Spain.

Following promotion from the UEFA Nations League third tier in November 2024, the visitors will be looking to give a good account of themselves against heavyweights France before tricky visits to Hungary, Ukraine and Georgia in September to come.

FourFourTwo's prediction

France 3-0 Northern Ireland

Les Bleus should bounce back with avengence and win with ease.