Is Alphonso Davies injured? Injury latest on Canada star
The Bayern Munich star is the standout name among the Canada squad, but he faces a race to be fit to play a substantial part for his country
With the very greatest of respect, Canada do not have the most star-studded side at this summer's World Cup.
But their one undisputed megastar, Alphonso Davies, faces a real battle to play a part for his country on home turf at the tournament.
The Canada left-back has arrived back in his home country following a heavily disrupted season for German champions Bayern Munich, sparking doubts about how much football he will actually be able to play.
Alphonso Davies 'not 100% yet' after MRI
Davies tore a cruciate ligament in March 2025 that left him sidelined for nine months.
Then, in February, the 25-year-old was sidelined again for a month with a hamstring injury.
Canada will have been encouraged that Davies returned from that in April to play a run of games in the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB-Pokal... only for him to pick up another injury in May.
Davies was nonetheless selected in Jesse Marsch's squad in hopes that he would be able to return in time to play a part in the group stage.
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