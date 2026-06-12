Is Alphonso Davies injured? Injury latest on Canada star

Alphonso Davies has had an injury-hit season for Bayern Munich

With the very greatest of respect, Canada do not have the most star-studded side at this summer's World Cup.

But their one undisputed megastar, Alphonso Davies, faces a real battle to play a part for his country on home turf at the tournament.

The Canada left-back has arrived back in his home country following a heavily disrupted season for German champions Bayern Munich, sparking doubts about how much football he will actually be able to play.

Alphonso Davies 'not 100% yet' after MRI

Davies tore a cruciate ligament in March 2025 that left him sidelined for nine months.

Then, in February, the 25-year-old was sidelined again for a month with a hamstring injury.

Alphonso Davies is not expected to play against Bosnia and Herzegovina (Image credit: Getty Images)

Canada will have been encouraged that Davies returned from that in April to play a run of games in the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB-Pokal... only for him to pick up another injury in May.

Davies was nonetheless selected in Jesse Marsch's squad in hopes that he would be able to return in time to play a part in the group stage.