Which players are out of World Cup 2026?

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48 teams will compete at World Cup 2026 but these players have suffered injuries at the worst possible time

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: Hugo Ekitike of Liverpool on the pitch before the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Second Leg match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain FC at Anfield on April 14, 2026 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)
Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike will miss the World Cup due to injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

For some footballers, appearing at the World Cup matches is a career pinnacle nothing else can ever touch.

World Cup 2026 is upon us and 48 international managers around the globe are preparing to name their World Cup squads to compete in the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer.

As the 2025-26 season careens towards its conclusion, new or existing long-term injuries represent a game-over scenario for World Cup hopefuls.

While there's no official in-or-out decision until federations submit their preliminary squad lists to FIFA on Monday, May 11, these players have been ruled out of contention in advance of World Cup 2026.

Samu Aghehowa (Spain)