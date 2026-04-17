Which players are out of World Cup 2026?

Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike will miss the World Cup due to injury

For some footballers, appearing at the World Cup matches is a career pinnacle nothing else can ever touch.

World Cup 2026 is upon us and 48 international managers around the globe are preparing to name their World Cup squads to compete in the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer.

With 1,248 squad places up for grabs for the sport's showpiece tournament, it is sadly inevitable that injury will be the reason that many players miss out.

As the 2025-26 season careens towards its conclusion, new or existing long-term injuries represent a game-over scenario for World Cup hopefuls.

While there's no official in-or-out decision until federations submit their preliminary squad lists to FIFA on Monday, May 11, these players have been ruled out of contention in advance of World Cup 2026.

Samu Aghehowa (Spain)