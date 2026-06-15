Spain vs Cape Verde prediction as European champions take on World Cup debutants

Lamine Yamal is one of the leading lights of a star-studded Spain squad

Even in the extended 48-team format, there aren't many games at this summer's World Cup that feature such a gulf in reputation and expectation as Spain vs Cape Verde.

After disappointing showings at the past three editions of the competition, a young Spain showed at Euro 2024 that they are now in a new era, with genuine potential to match the achievements of their golden generation of 2008-2012.

Up first for them is a complete newcomer to the World Cup in the shape of Cape Verde.

Spain vs Cape Verde score prediction

Bubista has managed Cape Verde to their first ever World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's not really a diplomatic way to say this: it should, on paper, be a walkover for Spain.

That is not intended as any disrespect to Cape Verde, who have earned their place at the tournament in convincing fashion through the African section of qualifying.

Manager Bubista led his country to the top of their six-team group by four clear points, soundly beating Cameroon to automatic qualification.

Cape Verde are quick on the counter-attack and proved adept at catching sides on the hop by cleverly picking their moments to rob the ball.

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Their squad is drawn from leagues around the world, with clubs from Spain, Ireland, Turkey, Portugal, the Netherlands, Cyprus, Hungary, Bulgaria, Finland, Romania, Russia, Israel and the United states all represented.

But they will be expecting an immensely difficult afternoon against a Spain side packed with genuine megastar names who almost exclusively ply their trade at Europe's biggest clubs, and also Tottenham.

Luis de la Fuente also has the advantage of keeping together most of the key players from that triumph two years ago, and that winning pedigree could be important later on in the tournament.

Spain romped to victory at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

You can't help but wonder what the Cape Verde squad were thinking when they watched Germany's 7-1 demolition of Curacao on Sunday afternoon.

If Spain come at them at anything like their best, we may be in for a similar scoreline in Atlanta. It would be a lot more fun if we were wrong.