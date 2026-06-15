Who is the referee for Spain vs Cape Verde?

Spain and Cape Verde will kick off their World Cup campaign on Monday.

As reigning European champions, Spain are among the favourites to be crowned world champions while Cape Verde make their first major tournament appearance.

Luis de la Fuente's men have failed to win three of their previous four opening World Cup group stage games, including when they clinched the trophy back in 2010.

Referee confirmed for Spain vs Cape Verde

They at least have Lamine Yamal passed fit for a place on the substitutes' bench after he overcame a groin injury sustained in April during Barcelona's La Liga title run..

Only reigning holders Argentina rank above La Roja in FIFA's international rankings while Cape Verde have remained steadily in 67th position heading into this game.

Referee Adham Makhadmeh (Image credit: Getty Images)

However the minnows from West Africa will dare to dream after topping their qualification campaign at the expense of perennial contenders Cameroon.

But who will be the man in the middle in this David vs Goliath clash?

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Jordanian official Adham Makhadmeh has been appointed to oversee Group H's opening encounter, having been a full FIFA international referee since 2013.

The 39-year-old is highly experienced of 167 matches at varying levels including an Intercontinental Cup first-round fixture between Pyramids FC and Auckland City.

Makhadmeh has also presided over prestige fixtures in the AFC Champions League, and Spain's opening group stage fixture against Egypt in the 2021 Olympics campaign.