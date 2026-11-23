If you're looking for jeopardy at the top of the Premier League this season, you're looking in the wrong place.

Arsenal, already reigning champions, have so far turned their title defence into an autumn stroll, swatting aside challengers with efficiency, threatening to wrap up another crown at a canter before winter is even through.

For genuine drama and unpredictability in 2026/27, the centre of gravity in European football has shifted south. Serie A, once a league renowned for miserly defences and low-scoring contests, is serving up the most compelling, wide-open title race on the continent.

Juventus loanee Nick Woltemade is wearing a different black-and-white shirt this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

If any proof was needed that Italian football has buried its old catenaccio stereotype for good, Sunday evening's 4-4 draw between Atalanta and Inter Milan delivered it.

Far from being a cagey affair, it was pure mayhem with two heavyweights trading blows right up until the final whistle.

Charles De Ketalaere scores a header for Atalanta in that 4-4 draw (Image credit: Getty Images)

That eight-goal epic was no anomaly, either because across Europe’s top five leagues this campaign, Serie A actually leads the way for entertainment in front of goal, averaging 3.08 goals per match.

The Italian top flight is comfortably ahead of the Bundesliga (2.94), the Premier League (2.81), Ligue 1 (2.72) and La Liga (2.56). So, forget 1-0 defensive masterclasses, modern calcio is all about goals.

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Better still, the table looks like a throwback to the division’s 1990s golden era. Only a handful of points separates the leading pack, with several of Italy’s biggest and best-supported institutions - from Milan and Naples to Turin and the capital - are engaged in a multi-club scrap for the Scudetto.

A key reason for that is the capital roaring back to life. Both Roma and Lazio remain unbeaten 12 games into the season, having spent too many recent campaigns watching their northern rivals monopolise domestic success. The Eternal City’s old powers are title contenders once again, playing with renewed swagger.

The beauty of this Serie A season lies just as much in its new blood as its established giants, becaause perched on the periphery of the title race are Como, one of European football’s coolest and most compelling stories.

Luka Modric, still going strong at the age of 41 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Their lakeside glamour is neatly juxtaposed by a smart, progressive sporting project and exciting football. They are doing their best to crash the elite party without a hint of an inferiority complex.

For nearly a decade, Juventus’ run of nine consecutive titles drained the suspense from Italian football. Serie A has since become one of Europe’s most competitive major leagues, albeit without continental success. Over the past five years, three different clubs - Inter, AC Milan and Napoli - have lifted the trophy, and not once has it returned to Turin, nor does it look as though that'll be the case this season, either.

Of course, the Premier League still boasts the deepest pockets and the best marketing machine, but when the title race is effectively over before December, spectacle suffers. In Italy, the potential for plot twists retains the intrigue and drama.