How to watch Brazil vs Panama for FREE: Streaming info as Carlo Ancelotti's Seleção warm-up for 2026 World Cup at the Maracana

Vinicius Junior will be key to Brazil's hopes at the 2026 World Cup

Watch Brazil vs Panama as the Selecao grace the iconic Maracana in their final home fixture before the 2026 World Cup, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on how to watch the game from anywhere in the world.

Brazil vs Panama: key information Date: Sunday, 31 May 2026

Sunday, 31 May 2026 Start Time: 10:30pm BST / 5:30pm ET / 7:30am AEST (Mon)

10:30pm BST / 5:30pm ET / 7:30am AEST (Mon) FREE Stream: Globoplay (Brazil)

Globoplay (Brazil) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN

The five-time World Cup winners have arguably never been less fancied heading into the tournament, after finishing fifth in South American qualifying and losing to Japan and France in the past few months.

However, if anything is going to get the juices flowing its a run-out at the iconic Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, while Brazil can also lean on the guidance of a proven winner in legendary Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti.

They face a Panama side with much lower expectations but in a much better mood, as they look forward to competing at only their second World Cup next month.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Brazil vs Panama from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Brazil vs Panama for free

Brazil vs Panama will be broadcast live and free-to-air on Globoplay in Brazil.

You will need an account, but no subscription is required.

Not in Brazil today? Watch Brazil vs Panama from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

Watch Brazil vs Panama from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Brazil vs Panama. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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Can I watch Brazil vs Panama anywhere else?

Unfortunately, Brazil vs Panama won't be televised live in the UK, US, Canada or Australia.

Panama's local television service will show the game while you can also access it on FanCode in many South-East Asian countries.

Don't want to miss the game? Watch from anywhere in the world with a VPN.