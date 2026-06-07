How to watch Morocco vs Norway for FREE: TV channels and match preview for World Cup warm-up clash

Norway hero Erling Haaland is set to play at his first ever World Cup

Watch Morocco vs Norway for free today as two potential tournament dark horses play a big warm-up clash before the 2026 World Cup, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Morocco vs Norway key information Date: Sunday 07 June 2026

Sunday 07 June 2026 Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST

8:00pm BST Venue: Sports Illustrated Stadium, New Jersey

Sports Illustrated Stadium, New Jersey FREE stream: ITVX (UK)

ITVX (UK) TV and streaming: ITV4 (UK), ESPN Select (USA)

ITV4 (UK), ESPN Select (USA) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN

Morocco are fresh off of their AFCON win *cough, cough* back in January and face Norway in a mouthwatering World Cup warm-up friendly.

Erling Haaland is the main attraction for US fans in New Jersey, with ITV snapping up the rights to show this game free in the UK on Sunday evening.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Morocco vs Norway online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Morocco vs Norway for free?

Morocco vs Norway will be shown live in the UK on ITV4.

If you'd prefer to stream it, you can! It will be available on ITVX and all you need is a login. Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT.

Morocco vs Norway free live stream Online viewers will find the game on ITVX and simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

Abroad for Morocco vs Norway? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Morocco vs Norway from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Morocco vs Norway. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

MEGA Deal Get 75% off NordVPN + 3 months extra free 🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks BBC iPlayer

📺 Stream Morocco vs Norway from anywhere

Watch Morocco vs Norway in the US

Viewers in the United States can stream Morocco vs Norway on ESPN+.

Watch Morocco vs Norway on ESPN Unlimited Fans in the US can watch Morocco vs Norway on ESPN. You will need an Unlimited subscription with prices starting at $29.99/month.

Morocco vs Norway: Preview

Morocco was one of the fairytales of the 2022 World Cup, as they defied expectations to become the first African nation to reach the semi-finals, before controversially winning the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

The whirlwind of that success saw Walid Regragui leave his post as manager, replaced by Mohamed Ouahbi, who has made an unbeaten start to his time in charge of the Atlas Lions (W3, D1).

Morocco have won three successive matches to rise up to 7th in the world rankings, perhaps a good omen ahead of their seventh World Cup appearance and are nicely priced at 6/1 with some bookmakers to reach the quarter-finals this summer.

SEE ALSO