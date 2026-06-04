How to watch France vs Ivory Coast for FREE: Live streams and TV info as Les Bleus face The Elephants in 2026 World Cup warm-up

Watch France vs Ivory Coast today as Les Bleus play the first of two friendlies on home soil before heading to the 2026 World Cup, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Didier Deschamps' side have reached the final of the past two World Cups, lifting the trophy in 2018 before losing to Argentina four years later, and you would be a brave person to bet against them contesting a third successive showpiece.

The star-studded Les Bleus squad begin the tournament against Senegal on June 16, so this friendly with another West African nation, Ivory Coast, should be a useful exercise.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch France vs Ivory Coast online and from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch France vs Ivory Coast for free?

Yes! You can watch France vs Ivory Coast on TF1+, which is free-to-air in France.

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How to watch France vs Ivory Coast in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch France vs Ivory Coast on Amazon Prime Video. Kick-off is at 8.10pm BST on Thursday, 4 June.

Watch France vs Ivory Coast on Amazon Prime Video You can watch France vs Ivory Coast on pay-per-view for as little as £2.99 on Amazon Prime Video. You don't need a Prime Video subscription to access the PPV.

Watch France vs Ivory Coast in the US

Fans in the US can watch France vs Ivory Coast on Fox, whose streaming service Fox One has a 3-day free trial. You can also watch on Fox Soccer Plus, which is only available via cord-cutters like YouTube TV and Fubo.

Meanwhile, Spanish-language coverage is available on Vix.

Watch France vs Ivory Coast on Fox Fans in the US can watch France vs Ivory Coast on Fox Sports or streaming service Fox One. Subscriptions start at $19.99/month after a 3-day free trial.

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Watch France vs Ivory Coast in Australia

Stan Sport is broadcasting live coverage of France vs Ivory Coast in Australia.

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France vs Ivory Coast: Preview

France's 2026 World Cup preparations enter the final straight as they host Ivory Coast in Nantes, less than two weeks before they open their campaign in North America against Senegal.

It is almost a year to the day since Les Bleus last tasted defeat, losing 5-4 to Spain in a thrilling Nations League semi-final last summer, and they will expect to head into the tournament on the back of successive victories with another home friendly to come against Northern Ireland on Monday.

Didier Deschamps has built a winning machine since taking over as France coach in 2012, guiding his country to three major finals including their second World Cup in 2018. That came 20 years after their maiden triumph, when the coach lifted the trophy as Les Bleus captain.

Deschamps is already a legend of French football, but he will believe that he should have won more than that sole World Cup as a manager - giving him extra incentive to lead his side to glory in North America.

SEE ALSO Find out why you should use a VPN to stream football

It is 12 years since Ivory Coast last appeared at the World Cup, when their group-stage exit in Brazil signalled the end of the golden generation of Didier Drogba, Salomon Kalou and Co.

Their qualification for this year's tournament was spearheaded by a new group of exciting talent, including Manchester United's Amad Diallo, Yan Diomande, of RB Leipzig, and Crystal Palace forward Evann Guessand, while defender Guela Doue could face younger brother and France star Desire in this friendly.

This is the Elephants' only summer friendly before they start the tournament against Ecuador, while this clash with a European heavyweight should be a useful test ahead of their second group match against Germany.

Ivory Coast then face Curacao in their Group E finale, so they will be quietly confident of progressing beyond the group stage of a World Cup for the first time in their history.

FourFourTwo's prediction

France 3-1 Ivory Coast

Les Bleus should have too much firepower for the Elephants, but young talents Amad and Diomande could give the hosts something to think about.