How to watch USA vs Senegal for FREE: Live streams and TV info as 2026 World Cup co-hosts face AFCON finalists in Charlotte

Watch USA vs Senegal today as the 2026 World Cup co-hosts take on the Africa Cup of Nations finalists in their penultimate friendly before the tournament begins, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

It is starting to get very real for Mauricio Pochettino and his USA players, with their 2026 World Cup opener against Paraguay now less than two weeks away.

They head to Charlotte, North Carolina, to continue their preparations against a talented Senegal side who reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch USA vs Senegal online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch USA vs Senegal for free?

Yes! You can watch USA vs Senegal on RTS, the free-to-air Senegalese national broadcaster.

L'Equipe Live Foot in France will also broadcast the game at no cost.

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Watch USA vs Senegal from anywhere

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How to watch USA vs Senegal in the UK

USA vs Senegal will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1 for UK viewers. Kick-off is at 8:30pm BST on Sunday, 31 May.

Watch USA vs Senegal on Premier Sports Premier Sports has a base price of £17.99 a month as a flexible, cancellable subscription, should you wish to watch on the app, or Sky Q. You can pay annually for £120-a-year, or take out an annual pay-as-you-go subscription worth £12.99 (which can't be broken).

Watch USA vs Senegal in the US

Viewers in the United States can watch USA vs Senegal on Peacock.

Watch USA vs Senegal on Peacock USA vs Senegal is available on Peacock in the US. Peacock prices start at just $10.99/month.

USA vs Senegal: Preview

It is approaching crunch time for Mauricio Pochettino and his USA side, as the 2026 World Cup co-hosts stand on the brink of a tournament that will define their legacy.

Having been appointed in August 2024 with the principal aim of leading the country to a strong showing at a home World Cup, the former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager is under pressure to show why he's considered one of the best coaches on the planet over the next few weeks.

Defeats against Belgium and Portugal in March mean the USA must get results in their two warm-up friendlies - against Senegal in Charlotte and then Germany in Chicago next weekend - to avoid going into the tournament on a poor run of form.

Pochettino will look to the likes of Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie to raise the level and ensure the Americans are in the best shape possible ahead of their opening match against Paraguay in a fortnight's time.

SEE ALSO Find out why you should use a VPN to stream football

Senegal made headlines earlier this year due to a farcical Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco, when the Teranga Lions left the pitch mid-game in protest at a contentious penalty decision before returning and winning the match 1-0 - only to later have the title taken away from them and awarded to their opponents.

While that night will live long in the memory for the wrong reasons, head coach Pape Thiaw will want to focus on the future as he sets foot on US soil with his talented team.

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye and Crystal Palace striker Ismaila Sarr are among the high-profile names in a Senegalese squad that take on Saudi Arabia in their final friendly on the eve of the World Cup, before facing 2022 finalists France in their opening game.

They will be severely tested in a group that also contains dark horses Norway - and Thiaw will be keen to lay down a marker with a result against one of the co-hosts.

FourFourTwo's prediction

USA 1-1 Senegal

This should be an entertaining watch and we're predicting a closely-fought draw.