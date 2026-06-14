Who are the ITV commentators, pundits and presenters for Australia vs Turkey?

The ITV line-up of commentators, pundits and presenters for Australia vs Turkey at the World Cup 2026 has been revealed.

The ITV commentators, pundits and presenters for Australia vs Turkey have been revealed.

Australia will face off against Turkey in their Group D showdown this evening, at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada.

Turkey boast an impressive six wins in their last seven matches, compared to the Socceroos’ two wins, with the majority of those victories coming during World Cup qualifying.

The game will kick off at 5AM UK time, making it possible for only the most hardcore of British football fans to watch the Group D showdown.

British viewers will be able to watch the ITV broadcast for the match, presented by Laura Woods who is joined by two footballing legends as pundits.

Laura Woods will present the ITV broadcast for Australia vs Turkey. (Image credit: Getty)

It wouldn’t be right for Britain to broadcast an Australia World Cup showdown without one of their most beloved Aussies in attendance, and Ange Postecoglou has obliged.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss, who oversaw the breaking of a prolonged trophy drought for Spurs with a Europa League final victory over Manchester United, will work alongside Woods as a pundit for the broadcast.

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Speaking of London sides and the Red Devils, another footballing legend who played for both will join Postecoglou for the ITV event.

Juan Mata, who gave 11 years of his playing career to Chelsea and Manchester United in the Premier League, will also offer his punditry services.

Juan Mata gave 11 years of his playing career to the Premier League, with Chelsea and Manchester United. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On commentary, Joe Speight will serve as the main voice for Australia vs Turkey, and is joined by Lucy Ward as his co-commentator.

Ward, an ex-professional player, has a prolonged career as a broadcaster at international events, dating all the way back to 2007 when she covered the Women’s World Cup in China.