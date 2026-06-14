Who are the ITV commentators, pundits and presenters for Netherlands vs Japan?

We now know who the ITV commentators, pundits and presenters for Netherlands vs Japan will be.

Netherlands are looking to better their three runners-up finishes in the 1974, 1978 and 2010 editions of the historic competition.

But one of the more evenly-matched meetings of the early group-stage games pits them against Japan, who boast plenty of talent plying their trade in Europe, and are strong bets to beat their nation’s current Round of 16 best.

The game starts at 9pm BST, so shouldn’t be the cause of too many yawns in the office on Monday morning.

Fans in the UK will be able to watch the action live via ITV and ITVX, straight after the Germany vs Curacao game, with the broadcaster’s second game of the evening being hosted by Laura Woods – best known for her work there and on TNT Sports.

Laura Woods is hosting proceedings ahead of Netherlands vs Japan (Image credit: Getty)

She’ll be joined in the studio by a star-studded line-up of Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Ange Postecoglou.

The former Manchester United pair are regulars on Sky Sports and with ITV for major tournaments, and both appear regularly on the Stick to Football podcast.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Postecoglou has been a guest on the latter, and brings with him World Cup managerial experience, having led Australia into the 2014 World Cup.

Unfortunately, the former Tottenham Hotspur man can’t bring with him too many happy memories of the competition, having recorded three losses – one, coincidentally, against Netherlands – with them also failing to beat Chile and Spain.

The panel will be building up to the game, before providing analysis both at half-time and after the end of the game.