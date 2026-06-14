Who are the ITV commentators, pundits and presenters for Germany vs Curacao?

We now know who the ITV commentators, pundits and presenters will be for Germany vs Curacao.

Germany are set to become the Blue Wave’s first ever World Cup 2026 opponents, as they get Group E underway in Texas.

Julian Nagelsmann’s men are bidding to clinch a record-equalling fifth World Cup, while Curacao will be looking to give the best account of themselves possible, in a tough group along with Ecuador and Ivory Coast.

This match-up starts at a UK-friendly 6pm BST, sounding the klaxon on a jam-packed evening of international football.

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the game live on ITV and via ITVX, with Mark Pougatch hosting this one, against a backdrop of New York’s skyline in the broadcaster’s eye-catching temporary studio.

USWNT boss Emma Hayes is well-respected as both a pundit and manager

He’ll be joined by co-presenter Adam Richman, of Man v. Food fame, to provide a flavour of American culture alongside the more serious tactical analysis.

Talking all things football with Pougatch in the studio is Emma Hayes, Juan Mata and Ian Wright.

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Hayes is perhaps most known for her time managing Chelsea Women, but is now well-acquainted with American life in her role as USWNT boss, and has won plaudits in previous international tournaments for her informative analysis.

Mata will be able to provide plenty of insight, too, both as a past World Cup winner and as a former Manchester United team-mate of one of Curacao’s star men, Tahith Chong, while Wright is a former England international and fan favourite for his work on and off pitches.