Who are the ITV commentators, pundits and presenters for South Korea vs Czechia?

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South Korea vs Czechia is ITV's second World Cup offering on the opening day of the 2026 Finals

Laura Woods
Laura Woods is your presenter for this one (Image credit: Getty)

The ITV commentators, pundits and presenters for the World Cup opening fixture have been revealed.

World Cup 2026 kicked off with co-hosts Mexico defeating South Africa by two goals to nil at the Estadio Azteca, in what was a repeat of the opening fixture in Bafana Bafana's homeland 16 years ago.

Group A action - although ideally with fewer red cards - continues on ITV this evening with South Korea and Czechia doing battle at Estadio Guadalajara in Zapopan from 3am. So, who's calling it from the studio and commentary positions?

ITV's complete line-up of presenters, pundits and commentators for South Korea vs Czechia, World Cup 2026

ITV's double header continues with Laura Woods hosting the channel's coverage from their Brooklyn base in New York.

Joining her will be well-travelled EFL man Jobi McAnuff and Lionesses legend Karen Carney in the studio.

ITV Euro 2024 Karen Carney working for ITV Sport during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Aston Villa and Chelsea at Villa Park on February 7, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

Karen Carney loves a punditry gig (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst it was the likely lads Jon Champion and Ally McCoist on commentary duties for the opener in Mexico City, ITV will have Seb Hutchinson and Andros Townsend behind the mics for South Korea vs Czechia.

Since retiring from the playing side of things, Townsend has developed a reputation as a savvy summariser.

Hutchinson, meanwhile, is becoming an increasingly familiar voice having called plenty of Premier League action for Sky Sports this past season.

Kick-off is at 3am UK time, which should really separate the casual World Cup watchers from the die-hards.

Happy watching!

Euro 2024 ITV Luton Town&#039;s Andros Townsend applauds his side&#039;s supporters at the end of the match during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Everton FC at Kenilworth Road on May 3, 2024 in Luton, England.(Photo by Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Get ready to hear plenty from Andros Townsend this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)