Who are the ITV commentators, pundits and presenters for South Korea vs Czechia?

Laura Woods is your presenter for this one

The ITV commentators, pundits and presenters for the World Cup opening fixture have been revealed.

World Cup 2026 kicked off with co-hosts Mexico defeating South Africa by two goals to nil at the Estadio Azteca, in what was a repeat of the opening fixture in Bafana Bafana's homeland 16 years ago.

Group A action - although ideally with fewer red cards - continues on ITV this evening with South Korea and Czechia doing battle at Estadio Guadalajara in Zapopan from 3am. So, who's calling it from the studio and commentary positions?

ITV's double header continues with Laura Woods hosting the channel's coverage from their Brooklyn base in New York.

Joining her will be well-travelled EFL man Jobi McAnuff and Lionesses legend Karen Carney in the studio.

Karen Carney loves a punditry gig (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst it was the likely lads Jon Champion and Ally McCoist on commentary duties for the opener in Mexico City, ITV will have Seb Hutchinson and Andros Townsend behind the mics for South Korea vs Czechia.

Since retiring from the playing side of things, Townsend has developed a reputation as a savvy summariser.

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Hutchinson, meanwhile, is becoming an increasingly familiar voice having called plenty of Premier League action for Sky Sports this past season.

Kick-off is at 3am UK time, which should really separate the casual World Cup watchers from the die-hards.

Happy watching!