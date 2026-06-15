Who are the ITV commentators, pundits and presenters for Sweden v Tunisia?

We now know the BBC commentators, pundits and presenters for Sweden and Tunisia's opening World Cup fixture.

Sweden are making their 13th World Cup appearance after most recently reaching the quarter-finals in 2018 while Tunisia are on their third successive run at the tournament.

Their Group F showdown at Mexico City Stadium is a game for the hardcore football watchers or just night owls with kick off taking place at 3am UK time.

Live coverage of the game will be available on ITV1 and ITVX with American-born Semra Hunter, best known for her coverage of La Liga, leading the presenter line-up.

She will be joined in the studio by pundits Karen Carney and Jobi McAnuff while Man v. Food host Adam Richman is on hand to provide co-presenting duties.

Jobi McAnuff

Carney enjoyed a highly successful career at the highest level of women's football with spells at Chelsea, Arsenal and hometown club Birmingham City before retiring in 2019.

She won five FA Cups in addition to three titles of the Women's Premier League National Division, which was the precursor to the Women's Super League.

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The former winger also made more than 100 appearances for England, representing them at four World Cups and European Championships respectively.

McAnuff's career involved spells in all top five tiers of the football pyramid after making his debut for Wimbledon in 2001 before hanging up his boots in 20 years later.

He represented Jamaica internationally and briefly embarked on a coaching career as interim manager in his final season as a player with Leyton Orient.

Monterrey Stadium will host Sweden and Tunisia's showdown (Image credit: Getty Images)

Commentator Joe Speight will talk viewers through the action with seasoned pundit Lucy Ward alongside him to offer expert insight and analysis of the showdown.

Ward retired from playing in 2009 and became head of player welfare at her old club Leeds United, where she helped future stars including James Milner and Fabian Delph.

A win for either Sweden or Tunisia would propel them to Group F's top spot after Japan held the Netherlands to a 2-2 draw.