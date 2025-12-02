Portugal World Cup 2026 squad: Roberto Martinez's latest selection ahead of the World Cup draw

The Portugal World Cup 2026 squad talk can commence, now the nation have finally punched their ticket to the tournament.

The current Nations League champions had to wait until the final matchday of the World Cup 2026 qualifiers, but they hammered Luxembourg 9-1, easing any concerns they might have to rely on the play-offs.

A loss against Ireland in Dublin, which also saw superstar Cristiano Ronaldo receive his first-ever red card for the national team, was the only major blemish on what was otherwise a successful qualifying campaign.

Baring any major injuries, The Portuguese squad seems settled ahead of the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Leading the line will be captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who is ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest players of all time, in what will be his sixth, and most likely final World Cup.

Their midfield unit is particularly strong, with Roberto Martinez being able to pick from Joao Neves, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva.

The squad will still be feeling the effects of the devastating passing of Diogo Jota, who died following a car crash in July 2025, just three weeks after winning the Nations League.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Squad

Portugal World Cup 2026 squad: The November selection

GK: Diogo Costa (Porto)

GK: José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

GK: Rui Silva (Sporting CP)

DF: Nélson Semedo (Fenerbahçe)

DF: Rúben Dias (Manchester City)

DF: António Silva (Benfica)

DF: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United)

DF: Renato Veiga (Villarreal)

DF: Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting CP)

DF: João Cancelo (Al-Hilal)

MF: João Palhinha (Tottenham Hotspur)

MF: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

MF: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

MF: João Neves (Paris Saint-Germain)

MF: Matheus Nunes (Manchester City)

MF: Rúben Neves (Al-Hilal)

MF: Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain)

FW: Carlos Forbs (Club Brugge)

FW: Gonçalo Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain)

FW: João Félix (Al-Nassr)

FW: Francisco Trincão (Sporting CP)

FW: Rafael Leão (Milan)

FW: Francisco Conceição (Juventus)

FW: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

Fixtures and results

March 31, 2026: United States vs Portugal, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, United States

March 28, 2026: Mexico vs Portugal, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

November 16, 2025: Portugal 9–1 Armenia, Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal

November 13, 2025: Republic of Ireland 2–0 Portugal, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

October 14, 2025: Portugal 2–2 Hungary, Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal

October 11, 2025: Portugal 1–0 Republic of Ireland, Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal

September 9, 2025: Hungary 2–3 Portugal, Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary

September 6, 2025: Armenia 0–5 Portugal, Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, Yerevan, Armenia

June 8, 2025: Portugal 2–2 Spain (a.e.t., 5–3 pens), Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

June 4, 2025: Germany 1–2 Portugal, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

March 23, 2025: Portugal 5–2 Denmark (a.e.t., 5–3 agg.), Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal

March 20, 2025: Denmark 1–0 Portugal, Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

Manager

Who is Portugal's manager?

Roberto Martinez, Head Coach of Portugal (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Portuguese national team is Roberto Martinez's second foray into international management after a spell in charge of Belgium.

With the Red Devils, he reached the 2018 World Cup semi-final, eventually losing to champions France. His performances at the delayed 2020 Euros and 2022 World Cup were far below par, however.

In June 2025 he added the Nations League to his trophy cabinet, alongside the FA Cup which he won with Wigan, and the EFL League One trophy, which he won with Swansea in 2008.

Germany's Star Player

Who is Portugal's star player?

Portugal captain Cristian Ronaldo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not much needs to be said about Cristiano Ronaldo. He is ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest players of all time, no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest Real Madrid players of all time and is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Ronaldo has won almost everything there is to win, with just the World Cup eluding him so far. This will be his sixth attempt at securing the ultimate gong in football, and will likely be his last chance to do so.

By the time the World Cup kicks off, he will be 41-years-old, and assuming he continues scoring at his current rate, he'll be edging closer to scoring 1000 professional goals.