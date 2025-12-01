Morocco World Cup 2026 squad: Walid Regragui's latest selection for the Arab Cup

The Morocco World Cup 2026 squad is coming together nicely.

Walid Regragui's side were the story of the last tournament, becoming the first African nation to ever reach the semi-finals: they will be hoping to repeat the feat and go one further in Canada, Mexico and the United States at next summer's World Cup.

Morocco finished top of their CAF qualifying group in stellar fashion. They won all eight games, scoring 22 times and conceding just twice.

Their side features an impressive stature of player, with players such as Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz catching the eye – but this month, Morocco won't have any of them.

The Atlas Lions are competing in the Arab Cup – and their latest squad features an array of talents from the Arab World, as they look to win a major title before AFCON.

Talents such as Eliesee Ben Seghir, Bilal El Khannouss, and Amine Adli will make them an incredibly fun watch and will make them difficult for any team to contain.

After their 1–0 victory over Congo in October, they set a new world record, surpassing Spain’s 2009 benchmark of 15 consecutive wins with an incredible 16-match winning streak.

Squad

Morocco World Cup 2026 squad: The selection for the 2025 Arab Cup

GK: Salaheddine Chihab (MAS Fès)

GK: Mehdi Benabid (Wydad Casablanca)

GK: Rachid Ghanimi (FUS Rabat)

DF: Mohamed Moufid (Wydad Casablanca)

DF: Anas Bach (AS FAR)

DF: Soufiane Bouftini (Al Wasl)

DF: Mahmoud Bentayg (Zamalek)

DF: Mohamed Boulacsoute (Raja Casablanca)

DF: Marouane Louadni (AS FAR)

DF: Marwane Saadane (Al-Fateh)

DF: Hamza El Moussaoui (RS Berkane)

MF: Mohamed Rabie Hrimat (AS FAR)

MF: Sabir Bougrine (Raja Casablanca)

MF: Amine Zouhzouh (Al-Wakrah)

MF: Walid El Karti (Pyramids)

MF: Oussama Tannane (Umm-Salal)

MF: Aschraf El Mahdioui (Al-Taawoun)

FW: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Shabab)

FW: Youssef Mehri (RS Berkane)

FW: Achraf Bencharki (Al Ahly)

FW: Tarik Tissoudali (Khor Fakkan)

FW: Karim El Berkaoui (Al Dhafra)

FW: Hamza Hannouri (Wydad Casablanca)

Fixtures and results

African Cup of Nations 2025 – December 29: Morocco vs Zambia, Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco

African Cup of Nations 2025 – December 26: Morocco vs Mali, Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco

African Cup of Nations 2025 – December 21: Morocco vs Comoros, Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco

Arab Cup 2025 – December 8: Morocco vs Saudi Arabia, Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar

Arab Cup 2025 – December 5: Oman vs Morocco, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Arab Cup 2025 – December 2: Morocco vs Comoros, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

November 18: Morocco 4-0 Uganda, Ibn Batouta Stadium, Tangier, Morocco

November 14: Morocco 1-0 Mozambique, Ibn Batouta Stadium, Tangier, Morocco

October 14: Morocco 1–0 Congo, Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco

October 9: Morocco 1–0 Bahrain, Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco

September 8: Zambia 0–2 Morocco, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola, Zambia

September 5: Morocco 5–0 Niger, Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco

June 9: Morocco 1–0 Benin, Fez Stadium, Fez, Morocco

June 6: Morocco 2–0 Tunisia, Fez Stadium, Fez, Morocco

March 25: Morocco 2–0 Tanzania, Honor Stadium, Oujda, Morocco

March 21: Niger 1–2 Morocco, Honor Stadium, Oujda, Morocco

Manager

Who is Morocco's manager?

Morocco's players lift up head coach Walid Regragui in celebration after beating Portugal 1-0 in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar (Image credit: FIFA via Getty Images)

Walid Regragui was only in charge of Morocco for three months before the 2022 World Cup, yet led them to a fourth place finish.

Along the way they went unbeaten in a group consisting of Croatia, Belgium and Canada, knocking out Spain and Portugal in the round of 16 and quarter-final's respectively. They fell short against France and Croatia but still managed the best performance of any African side ever.

That year he was shortlisted for the IFFHS World's best coach, where he finished third behind Lionel Scaloni and Didier Deschamps.

Star player

Who is Morocco's star player?

Achraf Hakimi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst not in the squad for the November internationals due to injury, Achraf Hakimi will be a vital part of the Morocco squad should they replicate their success from Qatar.

Under Luis Enrique at PSG he has established himself amongst not only the best full-backs in the world, but amongst the best players. In his two-and-a-bit seasons working with the Spaniard, he has recorded 18 goals and 26 assists, including goal in the Champions League final and semi-final last season.

He has a tenacious work ethic and will provide plenty of energy on the right flank for as long as Morocco are at the tournament in America.