BMO Field: Capacity, location, World Cup 2026 games and everything you need to know about the venue

BMO Field is one of World Cup 2026's two Canadian venues and will host six matches including Canada's opener against the winner of Path A in UEFA's remaining play-off qualifying matches.

It's one of 16 World Cup 2026 venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada, and is the smallest of all. It will be known as 'Toronto Stadium' for the duration of the competition.

FourFourTwo has the complete lowdown on this stadium, from the capacity and history of BMO Field to its usage at World Cup 2026.

Background

BMO Field: The background

Exterior signage at BMO Field Interior view of BMO Field in Toronto Interior view of BMO Field Interior view of BMO Field

BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario, is the only soccer-specific stadium in the United States or Canada to be awarded host venue status at World Cup 2026. It was built for Toronto FC, an expansion club that first competed in Major League Soccer in the 2007 season. It has previous experience of hosting Canada's national teams and will hold six matches in June and July.

'Toronto Stadium' will be the smallest venue at the World Cup but its second significant upgrade in a decade will increase its capacity and give 45,000 fans the chance to watch Canada's opening match at the city's first-ever men's World Cup fixture.

BMO Field has been a neutral venue for Major League Soccer's MLS Cup season finale on one occasion and twice consecutively as the home of Toronto FC after a rule change saw MLS Cup move to the home of higher-ranked finalist. TFC lost in 2016 but became MLS champions on home turf in 2017.

The home of Toronto FC will host six World Cup matches comprising five in the group stage and one in the Round of 32.

Location

Where is BMO Field located?

BMO Field is located on the site of four previous stadiums just inside the shore road on the north-western bank of Lake Ontario in Toronto, Ontario.

The venue is accessible via train to Exhibition, tram to Harbourfront or Bathurst, or by bus.

Capacity

What is the capacity of BMO Field?

BMO Field will have an increased seated capacity of 45,000 at the World Cup, making it the smallest stadium to host matches at the tournament.

Tenants

Who plays at BMO Field usually?

BMO Field was built to house the new Toronto FC team in Major League Soccer and has remained their home since 2007.

Canada's men's and women's national teams have played at BMO Field including at two CONCACAF Gold Cup tournaments.

The owners of BMO Field and TFC also own the Toronto Argonauts CFL team, who play their home games at the stadium.

World Cup 2026 games

Which World Cup 2026 games is BMO Field hosting?

BMO Field will host six matches at the 2026 World Cup, including a single knock-out match.