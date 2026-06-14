Who is the referee for Germany vs Curacao?

Referee Jalal Jayed (C) and match officials prepare to warm up

So who is the referee for Germany's first match of the World Cup against Curacao?

World Cup 2026's Group E sees four-time champions Die Mannschaft kick off another campaign against minnows Curacao, at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

Germany are overwhelming favourites – but who's in charge of this one?

The referee for Germany vs Curacao at World Cup 2026

Experienced official Jalal Jayed has the whistle for this one, as the first Moroccan to be chosen for a World Cup since 2002.

Jayed has overseen some of the biggest clashes in African football over the last few years, taking charge of huge AFCON knockout fixtures, as well as the Casablanca derby back in his home country.

Jalal Jayed is one of Morocco's top officials (Image credit: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

It's an all-Moroccan team on either touchline, too: Zakaria Brinsi and Mostafa Akarkad are the linesmen for this one, assisting their countryman with the flags.

There are more top officials from Africa across this game, too, with two of South Africa's finest by the dugout.

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Abongile Tom is the fourth official for Germany vs Curacao, with compatriot Zakhele Siwela the reserve assistant referee.

Tom, himself, officiated at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and in 2023, was one of two South African referees granted professional contracts by CAF – while Siwela is officiating at his third tournament in a row.

Video assistant referee for this one is Hamza El-Fariq, meanwhile, also from Morocco.

Curacao are playing in their first World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Assistant video assistant referee duties come courtesy of Nicolas Gallo, while support video assistant referee is Australian Shaun Evans.

Evans is a hugely experienced VAR, who went to the 2022 World Cup, along with the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.