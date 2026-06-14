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Germany vs Curacao FREE live stream: Watch World Cup 2026 anywhere, kick-off times, TV channels

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Die Mannschaft are heavily backed to come out on top against the minnows Curacao

Kai Havertz of Germany score the first goal during International Friendly match between United States and Germany at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, United States on June 6, 2026.
Germany striker Kai Havertz (Image credit: Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)
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