NRG Stadium: Capacity, location, World Cup 2026 games and everything you need to know about the venue

NRG Stadium is the closest of the 11 United States stadiums hosting matches at World Cup 2026 to the three venues in Mexico. Houston, Texas is just inland from the Gulf of Mexico in southern USA.

It's one of 16 World Cup 2026 venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada, and will host five group stage matches and two knock-out games under the name 'Houston Stadium'.

FourFourTwo has the complete lowdown on this World Cup stadium, from the capacity and history of NRG Stadium to its usage at World Cup 2026.

Background

NRG Stadium: The background

Image 1 of 4 Inside NRG Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images) Exterior view of NRG Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images) Interior view of NRG Stadium in football mode (Image credit: Getty Images) NRG Stadium and the Astrodome (Image credit: Getty Images)

NRG Stadium, which will host seven matches at World Cup 2026, opened in 2002 as Reliant Stadium to serve as the home field of the Houston Texans NFL franchise. It has a distinctive retractable roof and stands next to Houston's historic Astrodome.

The stadium is at the heart of American football in southern Texas, hosting both the NCAA Texas Kickoff Game and college football's Texas Bowl. NRG Stadium is also home to the world's biggest livestock show and rodeo, which attracted a reported 2.7 million visitors in March 2025.

NRG Stadium has been a regular venue for international football matches involving the national teams of both the United States and Mexico, who enjoy huge support when they play friendlies in the south of Texas. It's also held two Super Bowls, the MLS All-Star game and a Wrestlemania.

There will be seven World Cup 2026 matches in Houston including a group stage match each for Germany and the Netherlands, and two for Portugal. Curacao will play their first finals game there on June 14.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Location

Where is NRG Stadium located?

NRG Stadium is located on the enormous NRG Park, right alongside the famous but doomed Astrodome. The stadium and surrounding facilities are around 8 miles south-west of downtown Houston in the gloriously named neighbourhood of Gridiron.

Fans can travel to World Cup 2026 matches at NRG Stadium on Houston's METRO Red Line light rail service to Stadium Park/Astrodome station, which is just on the other side of the Astrodome from NRG Stadium itself.

Capacity

What is the capacity of NRG Stadium?

NRG Stadium is expected to have a seated capacity of 72,000 for its World Cup 2026 matches.

Tenants

Who plays at NRG Stadium usually?

NRG Stadium has been the permanent home of the Houston Texans NFL franchise since it opened in 2002. It was their first and only home; as a 2002 expansion team stepping into the hole left behind when the Houston Oilers moved to Tennessee, the Texans are the youngest NFL team.

The Texans are multiple divisional champions in the AFC South but have yet to win the conference for a place in the Super Bowl.

World Cup 2026 games

Which World Cup 2026 games is NRG Stadium hosting?

NRG Stadium will host five group stage matches and two knock-out games at the 2026 World Cup.