Who is the referee for Ivory Coast vs Ecuador after Michael Oliver withdrawal?

FIFA have been forced into a change of plans for Ivory Coast vs Ecuador

Ivory Coast and Ecuador enter the tournament with a head-to-head meeting in group E on Sunday evening.

The game is set to kick off at 7pm local time (midnight UK time) on the evening of Sunday, June 14 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

However, there has been a change of plans from FIFA for this one after the original referee, Michael Oliver, withdrew from officiating the game.

The referee for Ivory Coast vs Ecuador at World Cup 2026

Premier League referee Oliver withdrew from the game earlier this week through injury - meaning his linesmen will also set this one out, coming as they do as a united.

FIFA have indicated that the Englishman is set to be available for selection 'in the coming days' and is expected to remain in North America for the other games ahead.

Francois Letexier has replaced Michael Oliver (Image credit: Getty Images)

That means that France's Francois Letexier will step up to take the whistle for Ivory Coast vs Ecuador instead.

Pat-time court bailiff Letexier is no stranger to high-profile games. He was in charge of the Euro 2024 final between England and Spain - the youngest referee ever to officiate a Euros final, then 35 - and his last competitive outing coming in Aston Villa's Europa League final victory over Freiburg.

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The Ligue Un referee will be supported by Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni.

Khalid Al-Turais will act as fourth official, with fellow Saudi Mohammed Al-Bakry as the reserve assistant referee.

Another Premier League referee, Australian Jarred Gillett, will however be in the VAR booth, alongside France's Willy Delajod and Belgium's Bram Van Driessche.

Ecuador are dark horses for some at this tournament (Image credit: Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Both sides will be especially keen to get the win in this game having seen what ruthless Germany did to Curacao in the first Group E game earlier in the day.

The two sides are separated by just nine places in the FIFA World Rankings, with Ecuador in 24th and the Ivory Coast in 33rd.