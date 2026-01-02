Lincoln Financial Field: Capacity, location, World Cup 2026 games and everything you need to know about the venue

Lincoln Financial Field is one of the 11 United States stadiums hosting matches at World Cup 2026 and is one of several that are less than a quarter of a century old. It will host six matches including one in the Round of 16.

It's one of 16 World Cup 2026 venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada, and also hosted a total of 12 matches across the 2025 Club World Cup and the 2003 Women's World Cup.

FourFourTwo has the complete lowdown on this World Cup stadium, from the capacity and history of Lincoln Financial Field to its usage at World Cup 2026.

Background

Lincoln Financial Field: The background

Image 1 of 4 Panoramic view of Lincoln Financial Field (Image credit: Getty Images) Lincoln Financial Field in football mode (Image credit: Getty Images) Outside Lincoln Financial Field (Image credit: Getty Images) Lincoln Financial Field in football mode (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lincoln Financial Field will host World Cup 2026 matches under the name of Philadelphia Stadium. Unlike some of the other stadiums at the World Cup and around the globe, it is considered to be in Philadelphia itself – despite its proximity to a whole different state.

Lincoln Financial Field has been allocated six matches at World Cup 2026 including a group stage match each for former world champions France and Brazil. It will host one match in the knock-out stages, in the Round of 16 on July 4. It could, in theory, involved the USMNT.

Lincoln Financial Field is a non-football stadium in a football city and a football region. Philadelphia and the surrounding areas have a long history in the beautiful game, from British immigrants in the textile industry and Bethlehem Steel to the modern Sons of Ben and Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union.

But, while the Union play just up the Delaware River in Chester, PA, Lincoln Financial Field is the feted home of the NFL in Philly. It will welcome Brazil and France as well as former World Cup finalists Croatia, African giants Ivory Coast and Ghana, and finals debutants Curacao. France will play Iraq, Suriname or Bolivia there on June 22.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Location

Where is Lincoln Financial Field located?

Lincoln Financial Field is located in South Philadelphia on the northern banks of the Delaware River, just over the water from Gloucester City, New Jersey. It's close to Philadelphia International Airport and is situated just a few miles to the south of the city centre.

The local transport authority, SEPTA, runs trains and buses to the stadium. Lincoln Financial Field can be accessed on the B to NRG Station or via the 4 or 17 bus routes.

Capacity

What is the capacity of Lincoln Financial Field?

Lincoln Financial Field is expected to have a slightly increased seated capacity of 69,000 for its World Cup 2026 matches.

Tenants

Who plays at Lincoln Financial Field usually?

World Cup 2026 will take Lincoln Financial Field past its 50th football match but it is the regular home of two American football teams, the Temple Owls of college football and the reigning Super Bowl champions and masters of the brotherly shove, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lincoln Financial Field opened in 2003 as the permanent base of the Eagles and the Owls and has also hosted lacrosse, NHL ice hockey and Wrestlemania XL.

World Cup 2026 games

Which World Cup 2026 games is Lincoln Financial Field hosting?

Lincoln Financial Field will host five group stage matches and one knock-out game at the 2026 World Cup.