Who are the BBC commentators, pundits and presenters for Ivory Coast v Ecuador?

We now know the BBC commentators, pundits and presenters for Ivory Coast and Ecuador's World Cup meeting.

Ivory Coast are making their first World Cup appearance since the 2014 edition and will be hoping to progress to the knockout stage for the first time in their history.

But Emerse Fae's side will be equally wary of Ecuador, having previously failed to win all three of their tournament games against South American opposition.

This Group E meeting kicks off at 12am UK time with BBC One showing the game live.

Seasoned Match of the Day presenter Mark Chapman will take the lead with two established former internationals in the studio in Benni McCarthy and Ellen White.

Former England striker Ellen White

McCarthy rose to prominence as part of Porto's Champions League-winning side under Jose Mourinho before spells in the Premier League at Blackburn and West Ham.

Since retiring, the former South Africa international spent two years as a strikers' coach with Manchester United before being appointed to the Kenya national side last year.

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White, meanwhile, became a household name after a successful career in the Women's Super League with clubs including Arsenal and Manchester City.

She won back-to-back titles with the Gunners and a Women's FA Cup at City while also featuring in England's European Championship success in 2022.

On commentary, Chris Coles will provide the lead voice and is joined by former Liverpool and England full-back Stephen Warnock as co-commentator.