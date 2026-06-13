Who is the referee for Qatar vs Switzerland?

The host nations have all kicked off their World Cup campaigns, and now it's the turn of past hosts Qatar to get underway.

After hosting in 2022, Qatar are back again this summer. They take on Switzerland in their Group B opener at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, with kick-off set for 3pm ET (8pm UK time).

The officials have been heavily involved in the 2026 World Cup already, and we know who will be taking charge of the clash between Qatar and Switzerland.

The referee for Qatar vs Switzerland

Said Martinez will be the referee for the Qatar vs Switzerland game, and it's a momentous step for the official.

He will be the first Honduran-born referee to take charge of a World Cup game when he oversees the Group B match.

Said Martinez (Image credit: Getty Images)

Martinez is only 34-years-old, but he's been a referee since he was just 18, having dreamed of following in his father's footsteps.

He was the youngest-ever referee in the Honduras top division, has officiated in Nations League games before, and even refereed the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup final between Mexico and USA.

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Martinez earned the nickname "El Matematico," after leaving his refereeing career behind briefly to study mathematics instead.

Having returned to the game, Martinez now holds a record of showing, on average, 4.22 yellow cards per game across his 310 matches. He's also shown 106 red cards in his career.

Even in South America, where tough tackling is more prevalent, Martinez's record makes him one of the more card-happy referees in the region.