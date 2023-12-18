Live

Europa Conference League draw LIVE: European draws are made, as Arsenal and Manchester City are drawn their UCL ties

It's the Europa Conference League draw, after Arsenal and Manchester City learned their Champions League fate

By Mark White
last updated
Europa Conference League draw LIVE: European draws are made, as Arsenal and Manchester City are drawn their UCL ties
(Image: © Kristian Skeie - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Welcome to the Europa League League draw LIVE!

• The Champions League draw has already been made
Arsenal will play Porto, while Manchester City will play Copenhagen
• The Europa League draw has been made already
• Europa Conference League draw follows, with Liverpool, Aston Villa, Brighton and West Ham all safely through
• Europa Conference League draw is at 1pm

Refresh

Surely there aren't many United fans, here? Well here's a quiz for you, anyway – can you name every side they faced in the Treble-winning season?