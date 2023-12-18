Quiz! Can you name every team Manchester United faced in their treble-winning season?

Manchester United players celebrate the treble on an open-top bus

The 1998-99 season was one of incredible drama and excitement for Manchester United as they became the first English team to win the treble.

At the end of an exhausting campaign that featured 63 competitive games in total, the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League belonged to them.

All three trophies were sealed in the space of just 10 days as Alex Ferguson's relentless side somehow made history.

It's impossible to forget the key players and moments from that season, but what about the opposition they faced along the way?

