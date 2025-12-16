Cristhian Mosquera endorsed for huge switch, as international tug of war ensues

Cristhian Mosquera has been a hit at Arsenal

Cristhian Mosquera has received support for a call-up by Colombia by fellow defender Yerry Mina.

The Arsenal man was born in Spain to Colombian parents and is eligible for both countries ahead of World Cup 2026.

Mina has said he will be welcomed into the national team fold if he feels “a connection” to the country.

Mosquera, who joined the Gunners from Valencia in the summer, has played for Spain from Under-15s to Under-23s but is yet to be capped at senior level, leaving the door open for a call-up to Nestor Lorenzo’s squad.

Speaking to AS Colombia, Mina put his support behind it saying, “He’s a player with great potential and a rich cultural background.

Yerry Mina has been a fixture in the Colombia lineup since his debut in 2016.

“If he feels the calling, he’ll be welcome. The important thing is that he has commitment, humility, and love for the shirt.”

Mosquera is currently sidelined with an ankle injury that could keep him out until the spring but he has impressed in his short time in North London following a switch from Valencia in the summer.

If selected by Colombia, the 21-year-old would likely line up alongside former Everton player Mina, who has been a fixture in the side since his debut in 2016, earning 52 caps and scoring eight goals including one against England at the 2018 World Cup.

The 31-year-old has his own goals ahead of the tournament too, though.

“There’s always room to grow, to improve my performance, to maintain my starting position, and to stay strong physically and mentally,” Mina claimed.

Colombia have been drawn into a World Cup group with Portugal. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I believe that with humility and hard work, I hope to reach my best form, and that’s what I’m working towards.”

Colombia have been drawn into a group with Portugal, Uzbekistan and one of DR Congo, Jamaica or New Caledonia.