Bruno Fernandes says Manchester United wanted him to LEAVE, in frank bombshell

News
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was left "hurt" by his belief that the club wanted to cash in on Al Hilal's big-money offer

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)
Bruno Fernandes has said he believes the Manchester United board wanted to cash in on him in the summer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a bombshell interview conducted while on international duty with Portugal last month, Bruno Fernandes has said he believes Manchester United board wanted him to leave in the summer.

The Manchester United captain was heavily linked with a big-money move to Al Hilal before rejecting a move to Saudi Arabia and committing his future to the Premier League giants.

Bruno Fernandes has called out the Manchester United board for their lack of courage

Speaking to Canal 11, Fernandes stated that it was not the first time Al Hilal had approached him about making a switch to the Saudi Pro League and linking up with his international teammates Joao Cancelo and Ruben Neves.

“The president of Al Hilal spoke to me. He called me directly. Neves sent me a message saying he wanted to talk to me. They wanted him to play in the Club World Cup with Al Hilal. It was a love that started back in the Jorge Jesus days, he had already called me in 2023,” he said.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe consoles Man United skipper Bruno Fernandes following the Europa League Final

Fernandes was heavily linked with a move to Al Hilal in the summer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The United captain admitted the hugely lucrative deal proposed was tempting but didn’t push for a transfer but believes the club’s board wanted to cash in on him to raise funds for a rebuild.

“I can’t complain, I’m very well paid, but obviously the difference is huge. That was never what guided me. If one day I have to play in Saudi Arabia, I’ll play in Saudi Arabia. My lifestyle will change, my children’s lives will be sunny, after six years in Manchester with cold and rain, I’ll be playing in a growing league, with recognised players,” he said.

“But there comes a point where, for them, money is more important than anything. The club wanted me to go, I have that in my head. I told the directors this, but I think they didn’t have the courage to make that decision.”

Fernandes explained that there were several factors behind his decision to stay at United including discussions held with United head coach and compatriot Ruben Amorim but the situation didn’t sit right with him given his commitment and performances since his arrival in January 2020.

“I decided to stay, also because of family reasons, but because I genuinely like the club. The conversation with the manager also made me stay. But, from the club’s side, I felt a bit like, ‘if you leave, it’s not so bad for us.’ It hurts me a lot. More than hurting, it makes me sad because I’m a player they have nothing to criticise about. I’m always available, I always play, good or bad. I give my all. Then you see things around you, players who don’t value the club as much and don’t defend the club as much… that makes you sad,” he said.

Captain Bruno Fernandes and the Manchester United team celebrate winning the 2024 FA Cup.

Fernandes has lifted two trophies as Manchester United captain including the 2024 FA Cup. (Image credit: Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

Fernandes has once again been a leading light for United this season despite moving back into midfield, scoring five goals and providing seven assists – a Premier League high – in 16 games.

In his latest fine display, he supplied Casemiro in the first half from a corner before firing in a stunning free-kick in the chaotic 4-4 draw with Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Monday night.

With his contract up in 2027 with the option of a further year, there is likely to be more rumours about the Portuguese midfielder’s future after next summer's World Cup.

Peter Fitzpatrick

Peter writes freelance for FourFourTwo and has previous experience at Evening Standard and Football365 among several others. He now works for us alongside OneFootball, the Sporting News and Stats Perform. One of the very few Irish people living in London and even fewer to support Manchester United, he spends time away from football rewatching TV shows and attempting to play tennis.

