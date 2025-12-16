'Only one winner and it isn't him' Jamie Carragher's latest target warned over unexpected media outburst

Jamie Carragher has spoken out on the latest Premier League row

Jamie Carragher hit the headlines last week for his response to Mohamed Salah's explosive interview following Liverpool's 3-3 draw with Leeds United.

Salah claimed the Reds had made him a scapegoat for their poor form, saying he had been 'thrown under the bus', after he was left on the bench for the Premier League clash at Elland Road on December 6 - the third successive game that he had been named among the substitutes.

Carragher responded with both barrels on Sky's Monday Night Football broadcast two days later, saying the interview was a 'disgrace' and accusing the Egyptian of trying to get Liverpool boss Arne Slot sacked.

Mohamed Salah watches from the substitutes' bench at Elland Road, before giving an explosive interview after the game (Image credit: Getty Images)

Relations between Salah and Liverpool appear to have thawed after the forward came off the bench to help his side beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 on Saturday, with both parties seemingly keen to draw a line under the issue.

But the relentless Premier League news cycle rumbles on, and exactly one week on from Salah's comments, another figure at one of England's biggest clubs used their post-match interview to drop a bombshell.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca dropped a bombshell after the win over Everton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following Saturday's 2-0 win over Everton at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca cryptically described the build-up to the game as 'the worst 48 hours' he had experienced since joining the club in summer 2024.

The Italian refused to elaborate on his comments during his pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Cardiff City, and Carragher used this week's edition of Monday Night Football to have his say.

"I am a big fan of Maresca but it looks like there's a bit of a power play starting, and that never bodes well, especially for a manager," said the former Liverpool defender.

"I don't think Maresca's manager at Chelsea next season. When you come out and speak about your ownership like that and you speak in public, that's a big problem.

"And it's not uncertain [who he is speaking about], he's speaking about the owner and the sporting directors.

"I don't see Maresca managing at Chelsea next season."😳 pic.twitter.com/RKWaqX7DhXDecember 15, 2025

"I think this is a classic case that we see at a lot of clubs now where you have a head coach, not a manager, and sporting directors.

"What you get is the coach comes initially and agrees to the terms and conditions, but then he feels like he's done a really good job, and he's done a great job getting Champions League football last season, winning a European competition [the Conference League] and winning the Club World Cup.

"Slowly, the manager feels like he should get more power. He'll be really disappointed that Chelsea didn't go and get a centre-back in the summer when Levi Colwill got a big injury.

Chelsea won the Club World Cup under Maresca last summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

"So, in the last few weeks the results have just turned on Maresca a little bit. He's calling something out and wants something in the public, which I do not agree with.

"We spoke about Mo Salah last week. This is not as extreme, but it is a similar sort of situation. I don't like people going public, whether it is a manager or a player. You sort it in-house.

"But the problem for Maresca is if he continues like this, there will only be one winner, and it's not him."

Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League, eight points behind leaders Arsenal, with their victory over Everton ending a four-match winless run across all competitions.