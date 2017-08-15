Billericay owner-manager Glenn Tamplin decorates dressing room with bizarre lion mural

Having continued their snaring of former Premier League stars with former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant last week, Isthmian League Premier Division side Billericay Town have unveiled the new-look dressing room they'll be playing in this season.

Outlandish owner-manager Tamplin’s bold creation was inspired by an impassioned team talk about lions ahead of Billericay's pre-season clash with a West Ham United XI. The Blues won 3-1, so their animated boss must have done something right.

Doing my speech for my kings of the jungle. My Lions done BTFC proud todayAugust 8, 2017

Tamplin posted the rousing ramble on Twitter (which you can see above; NSFW etc) – but now he's taken his passsion for lions even further by decorating Billericay's dressing room walls with a giant mural of the Savanna big cats.

When fans of rival clubs inevitably criticised his idea, Tamplin responded: “My changing room’s a one off. Crack on all you sheep, lions don’t lose sleep over sheep’s opinions.”

Tamplin's gaudy designs stretch beyond the dressing room walls of Billericay's AGP Arena, though – as his ‘Gaffa’s Room’ testifies.

Billericay count former Premier League stars Paul Konchesky, Kevin Foley, Jamie O'Hara and Pennant among their squad for 2017/18. They lost their season opener 1-0 to Kingstonian on Saturday.

