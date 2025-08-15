Is Manchester United forward Benjamin Sesko available this weekend? Premier League injury latest with Viktor Gyokeres and Josko Gvardiol updates
Manchester United forward Benjamin Sesko has not featured in the club's pre-season matches after arriving from RB Leipzig.
The new Premier League season is here, and it promises to be one of the most exciting yet. With the summer transfer window shaking up squads and new faces in the dugouts, the opening weekend could be a thriller.
The action begins on Friday night with defending champions Liverpool starting their title defence at home to AFC Bournemouth. The weekend's fixtures are highlighted by the clash on Sunday between Manchester United and rivals Arsenal in a match that will set an early tone for both clubs' ambitions.
Fantasy Premier League managers are eager to know who is and isn't available before the gameweek transfer deadline. Three players who could feature in plenty of FPL teams are new Man United signing Benjamin Sesko, Arsenal's new striker Viktor Gyokeres and Manchester City's reliable defender Josko Gvardiol.
Is Benjamin Sesko available this weekend?
Yes, Benjamin Sesko is available and is set to make his Manchester United debut this weekend.
Manager Ruben Amorim has confirmed that the club's new striker is fit and ready to play in the Premier League opener against Arsenal on Sunday. While Amorim didn't confirm if Sesko will start, he stated that the Slovenian is "ready" to feature.
Sesko, who recently completed a transfer from RB Leipzig, missed Manchester United's pre-season matches but has been training to get up to speed with his new teammates.
He will join fellow new attacking signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in contention for a place in the squad as the club looks to solve its goal-scoring issues from the previous season.
Is Viktor Gyokeres available this weekend?
Yes, Viktor Gyokeres is available and is expected to make his competitive Arsenal debut this weekend.
The Swedish striker, who recently completed a transfer from Sporting CP, is fit and has been training with his new teammates.
While a start against Manchester United has not been officially confirmed by manager Mikel Arteta, Gyokeres did feature in Arsenal's pre-season matches and is considered a strong candidate to lead the line.
He is part of a new-look Arsenal attack that also includes new signings Martin Zubimendi and Noni Madueke, and his availability provides a significant boost for the team as they begin the new Premier League season.
Is Joško Gvardiol available this weekend?
No, Joško Gvardiol will not travel with the Man City squad to face Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed that the defender was left at home for the team's final pre-season friendly against Palermo due to a fitness concern. While the injury is not believed to be serious, he is spared for the team's opener at Molineux.
