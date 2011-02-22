The FFT Photo Awards: Celebrations
There's a reason they call it the beautiful game. Last year, FourFourTwo invited fans and professional photographers to capture the beautiful game in all its glory. The judging panel included FourFourTwo editor David Hall and picture editor Jeff Beasley, plus multi-award-winning photographer David Pultney and former England player turned keen photographer Graeme Le Saux. Here are some of the best we received in the Celebrations category.
And the winner is...
Zoltan Gera celebrates Fulham's third goal in their dramatic Europa League victory over Juventus
Winner Stuart Robinson Location London
