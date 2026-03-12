Chelsea star Lucy Bronze reveals why she is 'sad' ahead of League Cup final

Lucy Bronze has plenty of silverware to her name

Few players know finals like Lucy Bronze. The 34-year-old has more than 20 major trophies to her name, including multiple FA Cups, League Cups and Champions League titles.

After joining Chelsea in the summer of 2024, she helped the club complete a domestic treble in her first season.

Next comes another final in the form of the League Cup. Chelsea arrive as three-time winners and reigning champions, while Manchester United are appearing in the showpiece for the first time.

Bronze eying more silver-ware

Lucy Bronze is no stranger to a cup final (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Every year you set goals for yourself and for the team,” Bronze said. “Being at Chelsea, it's always about being in cup finals, about winning trophies, keeping the club at the highest level and wanting to continue that.

“The League Cup is the first one in the season, the first time you can get your hands on some silverware. I think that's quite important for the momentum in this part of the season as well. So for us it's something that we're so excited for, being in the final. And to have a cup final whilst you're still in the thick of the season is really good fun.”

Changes to the League Cup are 'sad'

With the incoming changes to the League Cup from next season, this could be Bronze’s last opportunity to win the competition.

As well as a likely name change, it has been confirmed that Women's Super League (WSL) clubs who qualify for the Women's Champions League will not compete.

The current format meant that Champions League teams only had to play three games to win the trophy, something Chelsea are hoping to complete on Sunday.

But being a true competitor, Bronze expressed her sorrow at the idea she might not compete in the competition again.

"I can understand it," she added. "The game keeps changing and evolving. I think we have to keep evolving as teams and as the league if we want to continue to grow.

"But I think it's sad as a player because you start the season and you look at the silverware available, you look at all the cup finals and you don't ever want to take any of them away.

"So to miss out on that opportunity next year - not all teams being able to compete for all the trophies anymore. From a player's perspective, I find it quite sad but I understand why things are changing.

'You'll never know whether it's the right or the wrong thing."