See a Premier League game this weekend! Secure your seat now with last-minute deals still available

Manchester United host Aston Villa this weekend at Old Trafford and tickets are still available

After a weekend off for the FA Cup and European action in midweek, it's time for the Premier League to step up and take centre stage once again.

Arsenal vs Everton

Arsenal are bidding to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are currently seven points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table and come into this one off the back of their 1-1 draw with Leverkusen in midweek.



Everton have won their last two in succession and are making a late dash towards the European places. Can they win at the Emirates?

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

Elliot Anderson will be hoping to help Nottingham Forest achieve Premier League survival between now and the end of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest are hovering dangerously above the relegation places and have finally decided Vitor Pereira is the man to save them from safety.



They'll have to end their winless run of six games in the Premier League this weekend and Fulham will prove a tough test at the City Ground.

Liverpool vs Spurs

It's another must-win affair for Igor Tudor (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool will be hoping to compound Tottenham's misery after the Lilywhites were hammered in Europe in midweek.



Arne Slot's side have hopes of a top four or five finish come May, and that may mean Spurs will have their work cut out once again on Merseyside.



We can't see anything than a home win, especially given Tottenham are still winless in 2026.

Burnley vs Bournemouth

Burnley look down and out after a poor season in the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Burnley have had a horrendous 2026 so far and look destined for the drop.



There is still a tiny bit of hope for them, but it's going to have to be a West Brom style survival, with bottom-side Wolves also picking up form of late.



Bournemouth come to Turf Moor this weekend and we can expect a real scrap in Lancashire - if you fancy a ticket!

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United were dealt a slice of reality when beaten by Newcastle United at St James' Park recently.



Aston Villa's form of late also hasn't been great as they were hammered 4-1 by Chelsea at Villa Park last time out.



Michael Carrick's side are missing a few stars with Mason Mount, Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez all out, so this one could be tasty.