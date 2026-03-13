See a Premier League game this weekend! Secure your seat now with last-minute deals still available
Fancy a padded seat this weekend? We've got all the details on how you can get VIP tickets for five Premier League games
After a weekend off for the FA Cup and European action in midweek, it's time for the Premier League to step up and take centre stage once again.
Our Premier League how-to-watch TV guide will give you all the information you need to know in order to watch the weekend's action from your living room, but what if you'd prefer to get yourself to watch the action in person?
Keep reading for all the last-minute ticket deals you need for this weekend's biggest games.
Arsenal vs Everton
Arsenal are currently seven points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table and come into this one off the back of their 1-1 draw with Leverkusen in midweek.
Everton have won their last two in succession and are making a late dash towards the European places. Can they win at the Emirates?
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham
Nottingham Forest are hovering dangerously above the relegation places and have finally decided Vitor Pereira is the man to save them from safety.
They'll have to end their winless run of six games in the Premier League this weekend and Fulham will prove a tough test at the City Ground.
Liverpool vs Spurs
Liverpool will be hoping to compound Tottenham's misery after the Lilywhites were hammered in Europe in midweek.
Arne Slot's side have hopes of a top four or five finish come May, and that may mean Spurs will have their work cut out once again on Merseyside.
We can't see anything than a home win, especially given Tottenham are still winless in 2026.
Burnley vs Bournemouth
Burnley have had a horrendous 2026 so far and look destined for the drop.
There is still a tiny bit of hope for them, but it's going to have to be a West Brom style survival, with bottom-side Wolves also picking up form of late.
Bournemouth come to Turf Moor this weekend and we can expect a real scrap in Lancashire - if you fancy a ticket!
Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Manchester United were dealt a slice of reality when beaten by Newcastle United at St James' Park recently.
Aston Villa's form of late also hasn't been great as they were hammered 4-1 by Chelsea at Villa Park last time out.
Michael Carrick's side are missing a few stars with Mason Mount, Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez all out, so this one could be tasty.
