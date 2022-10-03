Phil Foden reveals his greatest inspirations, from the Lionesses to the best footballer he's ever played with

Phil Foden is quite simply one of the best and most inspirational footballers in the world today. At only 22 he is already considered one of the best players on the planet. The attacking midfielder has repeatedly been rewriting the records for England and Manchester City since he burst onto the scene for club and country as a schoolboy, with no sign of slowing up.

No wonder then that pioneering technology company TCL turned to Foden to help spearhead their Inspire Greatness Campaign ahead of the 2022 World Cup, alongside France and Manchester United star Raphael Varane, Real Madrid's Brazilian sensation Rodrygo and Spain and Barcelona teenage prodigy Pedri.

It is an unmatched star-studded quartet of players who are united in wanting to help demonstrate how not only football but also TCL technology can help unlock and inspire greatness around the world.

Foden's inspirational life story started in Greater Manchester in the year 2000; one of the first 21st Century boys seemingly born to be one of the new era's brightest stars. Now, in 2022, it is already five years since he won the Golden Ball as part of England's FIFA U-17 World Cup winning side, the same year he also debuted for City and was voted the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year.

He has since become the youngest ever holder of a Premier League winners' medal – he won a second in 2019 - and has represented England since 2015 at under-16 levels upwards through all age groups to the senior side set for Qatar this winter.

Smiling, healthy and relaxed, the latest TCL smartphone, TCL 30 5G in hand, as he reflects on his short but remarkable career to date, Foden revealed to FourFour Two readers what inspired him to work for greatness.

He said: “It started watching football on the TV, seeing big players play football and I just wanted to be like them. I used to go to the park to play every day, wishing I could be one of them one day.

“At that time I used to like David Beckham and Wayne Rooney when I was watching England. I thought we should have won something because that team was unbelievable.”

For Foden very much grew up supporting the Manchester City club he has now played well over 100 senior games for.

He explained: “I was very young when I got scouted by City. Ever since I trained here, I just fell in love with the club. I loved watching David Silva who became my idol and I’ve been there ever since.”

Reaching the same iconic level as his heroes is something that motivates Foden every day of his footballing life.

“I think all aspects of your game have to be top to achieve that,” he stated. “That means eating well, sleeping well, just living the game every day wanting to improve, wanting to be better. You just have to focus and try your best.

“It is tough to say who has been the greatest I have ever seen in those aspects. Growing up I loved Silva but seeing Kevin De Bruyne every day in training the things he does is unbelievable. What a player. Probably the best player I've ever played with. He is inspirational.”

TCL's ambitions and aims include inspiring greatness through sports partnerships. Sport has the power to inspire millions, create role models and engaged communities powered by passion, teamwork and respect. These are the values that drive TCL to innovate and develop premium, affordable technologies that deliver memorable connected experiences.

Using that technology and being a role model is something Foden readily takes in his stride and embraces.

He added: “Definitely I am aware of my responsibilities. I feel like I can set an example on the pitch and also off the pitch to the young people, young kids that want to be me.”

And that is where TCL has used its technological advances to step in and help people such as Foden and his two young children stay connected in a safe environment.

Foden sports the new TCL NXTWEAR AIR glasses and uses the award winning NXTPAPER 10s tablet that has eye-care technology that reduces the blue light on screens to help protect his kids' young eyes.

“I liked the glasses from the first time I tried them on. And the tablet’s blue light protection is perfect for my son as he otherwise never goes to sleep!”

Staying connected with family and fans will be more vital than ever if Foden is in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

It is something he has planned well for – like every aspect of his career. “Using technology to stay connected these days is really important to me,” he confirmed. “You know you spend so many hours just sitting in the hotel room with not a lot to do.

“As players, we can’t really go out and walk the streets so yeah, it’s important you keep in touch with your family and stay happy off the pitch. I think this helps on the pitch as well.”

Foden also revealed he has been personally inspired to strive for success with England by watching the country's Lionesses win the Euros at Wembley this summer, a year after he was one of Gareth Southgate's side that was defeated in their final against Italy.

He concluded: “I think what they did by winning the Euros has definitely changed women’s football forever. I think they’ve inspired young girls wanting to play football. In fact, they have inspired everyone.”