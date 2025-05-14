‘Not many come close to what Kevin De Bruyne has achieved at Manchester City’ club legend Shaun Wright-Phillips on City's departing talisman

Kevin De Bruyne is set to leave Manchester City at the end of the current season.

When Kevin De Bruyne walks away from the Etihad Stadium this summer, Manchester City won’t just be bidding farewell to a midfielder – they’ll be parting ways with perhaps the most influential player in the club’s history.

Former Manchester City star Shaun Wright-Phillips believes few players can hold a candle to the Belgian – ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest Premier League players of all time – in terms of their impact on English football.

“He has to be ranked right up there – possibly in my top five Premier League midfielders ever,” Wright-Phillips told FourFourTwo via Lottoland, Football Betting . “From his generation over the past 10 to 15 years, he has been the best in his position – maybe the best in any position.”

Shaun Wright-Phillips: 'Kevin De Bruyne is in my top five Premier League midfielders ever'

Shaun Wright-Phillips during his own playing days with Manchester City (Image credit: Getty)

Wright-Phillips, a fan favourite during his two stints at City, has watched De Bruyne’s time at the club closely, and isn’t surprised to see the playmaker mentioned alongside some of the other great Premier League midfielders.

“People ask if Kevin is better than Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard or Steven Gerrard,” Wright-Phillips adds. “But they all played in a different way to Kevin. They all played differently from each other as well, so it is hard to compare them.

Kevin De Bruyne's impact on the game has been compared to that of Manchester United great Paul Scholes.

“But in terms of their impact on their own teams, Kevin can be compared to those players. He’s been absolutely incredible for Man City and played a massive part in the club’s successes over the past 10 years.”

Since arriving from Wolfsburg in 2015 for around £55 million, De Bruyne has racked up more than 100 assists in the Premier League – second only to Ryan Giggs in the all-time standings.

But stats only scratch the surface. De Bruyne has been adored by English football fans for his sublime vision, range of passing and sensational technique. His signature whipped crosses and slide-rule passes have become a staple of City’s attacking blueprint. He isn’t just a creator; he’s a conductor.

De Bruyne has been the heartbeat of a side that has won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five League Cups and the Champions League in 2023.

Kevin De Bruyne has the second-most assists in Premier League history. (Image credit: Getty Images)

He’s won back-to-back PFA Player of the Year awards – in 2020 and 2021 – and the admiration of fans and pundits alike.

But perhaps more telling than the silverware or accolades is the trust Pep Guardiola has placed in him. While City’s front line and defence have seen constant evolution, De Bruyne has remained the constant.

“There’s just not many who come close to what he’s done,” Wright-Phillips tells FFT. “Other than maybe Bruno Fernandes over that period of time.”

Soon to be turning 34, De Bruyne is reportedly eyeing a final chapter abroad, with interest from Saudi Arabia and MLS mounting. Wherever happens next, Kevin De Bruyne’s time at Manchester City has been era-defining, and Wright-Phillips believes he belongs among the greats. “He’s up there, for sure,” concludes the Englishman. Few would disagree.