Watch: Las Vegas goalkeeper does dreadful Rene Higuita impression

This is goalkeeper Ricardo Ferrino, playing for the new USL expansion club Las Vegas Lights FC.

This, unfortunately, is also not how you make a name for yourself as a modern-day Rene Higuita; the Colombian goalkeeper famed for his marauding forays out of his goal.

Ever see a goalie "bear-hug tackle" a player on the other team?? It happened last night in Downtown Las Vegas. ENJOY: (h/t ) February 12, 2018

This was the Las Vegas Lights' inaugural game and they would lose 2-0 to the Montreal Impact. Ferrino's moment of madness becomes stranger when you discover that he actually attempted this on three different occasions throughout the match.

Once? Fine. Twice? OK, you're probably nervous and there's a lot of adrenalin flowing through the stadium.

But three times? Come on, Ricardo.

