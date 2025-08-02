Tony Pulis offers Snoop Dogg advice: 'Don't poke your nose in'

Tony Pulis has provided a word of warning for Snoop Dogg. No, really.

The 67-year-old enjoyed a career spanning almost three decades across the Premier League and Football League, becoming one of the youngest-ever Brits to obtain an FA coaching license before managing the likes of Stoke City, Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion.

It's been five years since Pulis was last seen in a dugout, but in recent comments, the veteran has offered some words of wisdom to Long Beach hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg, in scenes FourFourTwo certainly didn't have on our 2025 bingo card.

Tony Pulis lays down scenario in which he'd have 'no issues' with Snoop Dogg at Swansea, while admitting, 'I don't even know what he sings'

Snoop Dogg is a legend of music (Image credit: Getty)

Snoop Dogg has collaborated with the likes of Justin Timberlake, Dr Dre and Katy Perry – and has now linked up with Luka Modric, in a career of twists and turns that has included a reggae album and a Just Eat advertising campaign.

Recently, Dogg and Modric were announced as investors at Swansea City, with a mural of the 53-year-old unveiled at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Luka Modric is involved with Swansea now, too (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, Welsh football legend Pulis has had his say on the investment, stating that Dogg shouldn't get involved in squad matters – and certainly not selecting or dropping players (like they're hot).

“Would I be pleased if someone like that came into a football club? Yeah, as long as they didn't poke their nose in and start picking the team and picking the players and picking the tactics, it'd be no issues to me,” he told sports betting site BetVictor.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I've met Luka Modric. What a wonderful, wonderful man. An absolutely fantastic player. Top, top player. And I mean a top, top player, but he's a fantastic lad as well.

“Having Luka around would be unbelievable. Snoop Dogg, I don't even know what he sings!”

Snoop Dogg shows off the new 2025/26 Swansea City kit (Image credit: Swansea City AFC)

Swansea are far from the only club in Cymru with famous owners, as evidenced by Wrexham's Hollywood heads – but Cardiff City could also join the party, should Gareth Bale succeed with his bid to buy the Bluebirds.

The Jacks kick off their Championship season next weekend against Middlesbrough.