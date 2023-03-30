WATCH: Managers who were DOOMED from the start

Fate is a fickle mistress. No matter how much you may try and wish something to change, there are some events that are predetermined by a divine will; processes set into motion before time began, by forces beyond our comprehension. Circumstances that are yet to happen, but that cannot be affected by mere mortals. We are simply spectators, watching as these horrors unfold.

We're talking, of course, about football managers.

So often, FourFourTwo will hear about a new managerial appointment and think: "That'll never work."

Lo and behold, a few short dispiriting defeats later, that very same team will be tweeting out the words "Club statement" with a sombre-looking corner flag.

Is this because FourFourTwo is a trusted and respectable football organ that knows a lot about its subject matter? Yes.

But it's also because a lot of the time, it's absolutely bleeding obvious.

A mid-season change to a manager with a wildly different footballing philosophy and absolutely none of the players to carry it out? A club legend with no dugout experience and a side that needs a miracle to reverse its downward spiral? A coach who has already managed your rivals and earned the ire of the whole fanbase? We've seen it all.

Including some of the shortest managerial reigns in Premier League history – as well as some of the biggest clubs in the world – the FourFourTwo YouTube channel runs down through 10 managers who were doomed before they even had chance to say the words "excited to be here" and "massive club".

In all honestly, we could have filled this list purely with Watford managers (there's been enough them), so we feel that we deserve a lot of credit for branching out and including hopeless gaffers from the likes of Fulham, Swansea and Real Madrid too.