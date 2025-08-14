Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club's last five managers?

There's one, for you

Football quiz time – and we're getting into gaffer heritage today.

It's a well-known fact that in the modern day, the average managerial tenure is about as short as Sir Alex Ferguson's fuse, so this should be a test of recent history for you, as we ask you to name every Premier League club's last five managers.

Beware, though: some of these clubs seemingly hire a new boss every season, while one side in this quiz will ask you to hark back 40 years to name their last five head coaches.

There are 20 clubs in the Premier League, of course, five managers per club, so we're asking you to name 100 managers across 15 minutes.

Some of them will appear twice, given that they may have managed different clubs in the last few years (such is the managerial merry-go-round of English football).

Remember to sign in at the top of the page to get hints if you need them and to comment your scores below.

Go!

